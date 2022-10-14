Annalee Harvey
September 6, 1927 – September 18, 2022
Lake Forest Park, WA
(formerly of Riverside, WA)
Annalee Harvey, age 95, of Lake Forest Park, WA, sadly left us September 18, 2022, after a short illness, surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her son, James; daughters: Monica Besteman (Bryan Besteman), and Angela Gronewold; grandchildren: Matthew Besteman, Jessica Williams (Jacob Williams), Nicholas, and Michael Gronewold; and great-granddaughter, Sloane Williams; siblings: Leota Connolly, Ginny Fankhanel, George Frank, and Rita Dawe; brother-in-law, Kenneth Harvey (Veronica); as well as other nieces and nephews in Washington and the east coast.
She was born at home in Riverside, WA, September 6, 1927, to Lee and Maddie Frank, she was the fourth daughter of a family of six children. She graduated from Riverside High School and attended Central Washington University, majoring in Art. Annalee moved to Spokane, WA, where she met the love of her life, Robert Peter Harvey, who preceded her in death; they married May 25, 1958. The family lived in Spokane, and Moses Lake and Merced, CA, eventually settling in Lake Forest Park, in 1973.
Annalee spent her younger years in school, participating in 4H and working at her father's store (Lee Franks Mercantile, Tonasket, WA). Her favorite poem from childhood was The Raggedy Man- she and her father would often recite together as they rode home from the store at the end of a long work day. She enjoyed socializing with friends, sewing, riding horses, going to sheep camp, working family apple orchards and creating things with her hands. Annalee devoted countless hours to nurturing her children and supporting her grandchildren.
She was always eager to celebrate birthdays, attend school events and sports events, and go on vacations. She loved to travel. Annalee's love of birds continued throughout her life, as well as her love of nature. You could always find her at Edmonds beach walking the shoreline. Ivar's was her favorite place for fish and chips. Annalee volunteered many years at Shoreline Senior Center's front desk. She supported PTA and worked in the insurance industry. She had always been a determined, and talented women. She was a great listener and a conversationalist to many. Annalee had a great outlook on life, one of her favorite sayings was: “Have faith in all kinds of weather.”
We are in the process of creating a Private Service for family and friends. She will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Covington, with her husband, Bob. Together once again. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to please make remembrances to the Audubon Society in her name.