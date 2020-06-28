Anne Elizabeth Ford Scott
Wenatchee, WA
Anne E. Scott passed away in her home, in Wenatchee, WA, at the young age of 81, surrounded by her loved ones. Anne was born in Seattle, WA, on August 27, 1938, to Emanuel and Addie Claypool. She graduated from Wenatchee High School. After graduation, Anne was employed for many years as a paralegal, for several attorney firms in Wenatchee. She was also a longtime member of the Red Hat Society of Wenatchee. She, and her husband, Robert, were snowbirds to Yuma, AZ, for many years, and made numerous good friends there as well. She will be missed by all who knew her unique personality.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: William E. Clark and Robert H. Scott; and one son, William E. Clark, Jr. Anne is survived by her sister, Lorna Ciaramella of Palm Springs, CA; children: Beverly Hensley of Houston, TX, James Clark of Sacramento, CA, and Katey Beck (Joe) of Canon City, CO; step-children: Robert Scott, Jr. of Joseph, OR, and Katrina James of Cashmere, WA; 11 grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.