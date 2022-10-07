Anne Marie Rainbolt
October 25, 1951 – September 24, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Anne Rainbolt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Anne Marie Rainbolt
October 25, 1951 – September 24, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Anne Marie Rainbolt, age 70, died September 24, 2022, in a losing battle with cancer. With all grace and dignity, she took her last breaths surrounded by family and loved ones.
Anne was born to Henry and Irene (Kerr) Schoenmakers on October 25, 1951. A lifelong resident of Wenatchee, WA, she was baptized at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, attended St. Joseph's Catholic School, and later, Wenatchee High. She married Jerry Rainbolt in 1969, and is survived by their son, John Paul. She became widowed after Jerry's passing in 1975. Anne remarried Rocky Rainbolt in 1977, and is survived by their two sons: Matthew James (Christina), and Ryan Lee (Tara).
After high school, she studied and pursued a career in nursing. She worked at the Deaconess Hospital for a time, before dedicating her life to raising children and caring for family. She eventually returned to work and committed herself to a life of service alongside her dear husband, Rocky. Together, they worked for the Wenatchee Salvation Army for many years in various capacities. Anne continued to serve after Rocky's passing in 2006. She found joy and purpose in social services offering food, assistance, support, and hope to the community and less fortunate.
All the while, caring in the same way for brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and friends. She came with a listening ear, a source of strength and positivity. Anne's relationships with loved ones were most important to her. She was always there for others in times of need or cause for celebration, often employing her love of cooking, baking, and giving to help along the way. Grandkids: Nicholas, Rocky, Ella, Kierra, Evan, Kayden and Isaac, were the light of her life. She was especially excited to learn in her last days that her first great-grandchild was on the way. Special thanks to Christina Rainbolt, who loved and cared for her, like no other, in her own time of need, in a way only a daughter could do.
Anne is survived by her sons and siblings: Joseph Schoenmakers, John (Dixie) Schoenmakers, Clara Wall, Francise Armstrong, and Doris (Fred) Schaller. She was preceded in death by her loving parents; husbands; sisters: Nancy Moore, Lynda Hickok, Phyllis Kathleen Browning; and brother, James (Dee) Schoenmakers.
Anne was a strong and selfless woman. She loved and cared without abandon, is loved, and will be missed dearly by so many. A real angel here on earth. In our sadness we find peace knowing she is reunited with her true love and soulmate, Rocky. May the love they had and the kindness they have shown be a guiding light to us all. Rest In Peace, Mom, to the best ever.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.