Annie Hampson
April 12, 1934 - July 29, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Long-time Wenatchee resident, Annie Hampson, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home. She was born on April 21, 1934, in Marrakech, Morocco, and was working as a translator at the U.S. Air Force base in Casablanca, in 1957, when she met her future husband, Dyer "Tom" Hampson.
Annie and Tom married in 1958, and moved to the U.S. shortly thereafter, settling in Wenatchee, WA, in 1965. Annie taught preschool out of her home for many years, ran a clothing store downtown in the mid-1980's, and invested in local real estate. She was also an active volunteer in the community, working in Wenatchee schools as a French teacher, with the courts as a court appointed special advocate, and with the local Jewish community. Annie earned a business degree from Wenatchee Community College in 1986.
Annie is survived by two of her nine siblings: including her younger brother, Jacques, and younger sister, Marie, both of New York; and sister-in-law, Noelle Allen of Wenatchee, WA; five children: Michael (Joyce), Glenn (Drienna), Nathaniel (Shannon), Renee (Erin), and Nicole (Mircea Batanoiu); and seven grandchildren: Taylor, Drew, Zack, Tyler, Sophia, Tommy, and Alex. Annie’s husband Tom passed away in 2004.
The family would like to thank Annie’s dear friend, Patti, who was there for her through the recent hard times, as well her friends, Kay and Pat. Annie's spirit and devotion to her family, friends, and community will be dearly missed. Like her French accent, her laugh was memorable and symbolic of her joie de vivre! Annie was never happier than when she joked and laughed with family and friends --- and there were so many. Our hearts go out to all of you, as well.
Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no public memorial. A Small Graveside service was held on Friday, July 31, 2020. Funeral arrangements were by Chapel of the Valley of Wenatchee, WA, and The Seattle Jewish Chapel. An online tribute page is available for those who wish to share memories of Annie’s life; please contact Mike Hampson at mikehamp@aol.com for details. Donations in Annie’s name can be made to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org/
As cosmopolitan and worldly as Annie was, Wenatchee was her home, and she was so very proud to be part of this community. Merci, Mom. Nous t'aimerons toujours --- jusqu’a ce que nous revoyions.