Annmarie “Bitsy” Anderson was born December 21, 1936, the youngest child of Samuel and Bernadene Beausoleil of Anaconda, MT. Annmarie died peacefully on January 29, 2022.
Annmarie married Robert J. “Bob” Anderson on October 26, 1957. She devoted the next 58 years to husband and family. Known for her sense of humor, infectious laugh, and funloving spirit, she will be missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four older siblings; and eldest infant son, Robert Samuel Anderson. She is survived by her daughters: Judith L. Cunningham (John), Lora Joan Goldy (Dale) of East Wenatchee, WA; sons: Paul B. (Cathleen) of St. Louis, MO, and Brad C. (Jodi) of Sherwood, OR. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Kent (Tara) and Chad Cunningham, Brandon (Devyn) Goldy, Matlin, Ian and Colin Anderson; as well as her seven great-grandchildren: Gabe, Breanna, Mia, Jayden, Hanna, Ryker, and Kolsen.
She will be greatly missed and her memory treasured by all who knew her. The family would like to thank Annmarie's many caregivers and friends. In addition, the family would like to thank Father Seamus Kerr for his lifelong friendship and comforting spiritual guidance.
A Private Mass was held on February 3, 2022, at Holy Apostles Catholic Church. Ann was put to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park and Mausoleum next to her beloved husband, Bob. Memorial donations may be sent to K.C. Help, 625 S Elliott Ave, Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
