Anthony Elof "Tony" Torkelson
January 5, 1939 – October 25, 2020
Leavenworth, WA
Tony was born in Juneau, AK, in 1939. He moved to Renton, WA, when he was two. After graduating from Renton High School, he married Delores Barnes, in 1958, and had two boys: Ken and Kurt. Tony started working in the grocery business when he was 16, working for Safeway, Albertsons, and became a District Manager for Haggen Foods of Bellingham, WA.
Once retiring in 1996, Tony built their retirement home in Leavenworth, WA. He loved to hunt, fish, and play golf. Tony had been on the Board of the Leavenworth Golf Club and was very involved with the reconstruction of the second hole on the course. He was also a board member of the Icicle Valley Trout Unlimited.
Tony was a kind man, always willing to help others, and hard worker.
There will be no services at this time. You are invited to visit Tony’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory or condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.