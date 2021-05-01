Anthony Joseph "Andy" Lumsden
Wenatchee, WA
Anthony Joseph “Andy” Lumsden, 38, died on Monday, April 19, 2021. He was born on June 16, 1982, to Gary William Lumsden and Kathleen Lynn Lumsden (DeRooy) in Wenatchee, WA, the third child of four. During his short time with us here on earth, Andy had many jobs, but if you asked him what he did for a living, his answer was pretty much the same, "Whatever makes the money."
He was a great friend, brother, cousin, uncle, great-uncle, and father. He loved all things racing, all things Ford, fishing, the outdoors, and most of all his kids.
He is survived by his children: Elizabeth “Lizard” Marie Lumsden and Henry Ford Lumsden; siblings: John William “JW” Lumsden (Julie Anderson-Lumsden), Jennifer Lynn Davis (David Davis, Jr.), and Brian Thomas Lumsden; nieces and nephews: Gary R. Lumsden, Carmen Anderson Som, Wynona McEdward, David C. Davis III, Ashley Davis, Dallas Davis, and Braiden Lumsden. He was preceded in death, by his parents; and his son, Anthony Joseph Lumsden, Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Chapel Fellowship, 2200 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Viewing will take place at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, on Monday, May 3, 2021, from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Calvary Chapel Fellowship. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA