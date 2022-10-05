Anthony “Tony” D. Long

Anthony passed away surrounded by his family from a fatal stroke; an acute cerebral intraparenchymal hemorrhage. Anthony was born to Ron and Karen (Wendt) Long in Wenatchee, WA, and attended schools in Wenatchee.
Anthony's love of hard work and landscaping led him to meeting many new friends. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and helping others with any project. He took much pride in doing his best and a job done well, although, very humble when complimented.
In November of 1988, Anthony married Cathy Blanco in Bullhead City, AZ; and in April of 2006, he met and remained devoted to Joy Kessler until his time of death.
Anthony is survived by his mother, Karen; and step-father, Ken Bauer of Malaga, WA; four children: step-son, Matthew Vargas, grandchildren: Leo and Lily; son, Raymond Long, granddaughter, Oliva; daughter, Amanda Long, grandson, Elijah; and son, Anthony Long, Jr., all in the Fresno, CA, area; siblings: Kelly Wendt-Grove (Jim), Doug Long, and Tami Nissen (Jeff); along with numerous cousins; nephews; nieces; great-niece; and great-nephew, who loved him dearly; also survived by his girlfriend and best friend, Joy Kessler. He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents; numerous aunts; uncles; and cousins.
Anthony's Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park, 1682 WA-28, East Wenatchee, WA, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Please bring a dish to share if you would like.
