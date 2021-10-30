Anthony William ‘Tony’ Walter

Anthony ‘Tony’ Walter entered into eternal rest on October 13, 2021. He was born in Wenatchee, WA, to Fred and Marguerite (Hagood) Walter, in 1939. Tony lived in Cashmere, WA, and Okanogan, WA, and graduated from Okanogan High School. Tony attended Washington State College (WSU) and Wenatchee Valley College.
Tony married Sharon Rogers (Walter). In 1964, they had a son, Mark, and moved to Loomis, WA, in 1967. In 1970, Tony and Sharon adopted another son, Joe.
Tony worked for H.R. Spinner Company (now Wilbur Ellis), until 1976, when he left to become a full-time orchardist. Throughout his life, Tony believed in giving back to his community and his industry. He was very active in the JayCees. He belonged to the Washington State Apple Commission, the Chief Tonasket Growers Board and the Board of Directors for the Growers Clearing House. Tony was also active as a Volunteer Firefighter for Okanogan and the Loomis Volunteer Fire Departments. Tony was a family man and loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, water skier, snowmobiler, and scuba diver. Tony always had a dog by his side and was a father and/or friend to all who crossed his path.
Tony is survived by his wife, Sharon; sister, Patsy Petkov; sons: Mark Walter of Vancouver, WA, and Joe Walter of Wenatchee, WA; grandsons: Jarim Walter and Jaise Walter; granddaughters: Tristin Boell, Devyn Walter, and Chelsi Walter; great-grandchildren: Lakai Boell, Lleyton Boell, and Remy Boell. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Walter; mother, Marguerite Walter; brother, Fred, Jr.; sisters: Suzanne and Garla Dee.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Tonasket Eagles, 213 S. Western Ave., Tonasket, WA, on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 12:00 noon.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity or the Loomis Volunteer Fire Department in the memory of Anthony Walter, PO Box F, Loomis, Okanogan, WA 98827-0009. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory, Oroville, WA, is in care of arrangements.
