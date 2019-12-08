Areita G. "Rita" Jones
August 7, 1939 – December 3, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Areita G. “Rita” (Bolyard) Jones passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease, on December 3, 2019, with her family by her side. Areita was born on August 7, 1939, to Ernie and Louise Bolyard in Wenatchee, WA. She attended grade school at the Seventh-day Adventist School in Wenatchee, WA, and attended high school at Upper Columbia Academy in Spangle, WA. In 1958, she started her banking career at National Bank of Commerce, finishing her career as the Trust Manager with Rainer Bank.
She enjoyed all types of needlework, playing the piano, and organ. She enjoyed golf, and kept her weekly Wednesday mornings with her long-time friends Marian, Audrey and Linda. She loved to bake, especially cinnamon rolls. Her homemade chicken noodles were always requested at every birthday get-together. Her animals held a special place in her heart.
She is survived by her children: Jeff (Theresa) Jones, Jill (Greg) Emerson; grandson, Carson Emerson; brother, Gordon (Kathy) Bolyard; sister, Delores (Tim) Johnson; sister-in-law, Mary Bolyard; numerous nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by parents; and older brother, Gary Bolyard.
Thank you to Dr. Condefer, the nurses on the 5th floor and the HOSPICE group for providing very compassionate care.
At Rita’s request Graveside Services will be for immediate family only. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.