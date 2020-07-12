Arlene Joan Chownyk
October 26, 1932 - July 7, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
Arlene Joan Chownyk was born on October 26, 1932, in Detroit, MI, to John Chownyk and Florence C. Blass. She spent her early years in Roseville, MI. As a child, Arlene loved to tap dance. She attended Eastland High School and graduated in 1950. She later attended community college in Cerritos, CA, with courses centering on finance. As a teenager, Arlene worked for a local dairy, where she manned the ice cream counter. She then moved on to doing secretarial work for Sprouts Greenhouse. After relocating to California, she managed the commercial accounts department for JC Penney’s corporate offices. Arlene would often tell stories of her years in the corporate world and the friendships made with people she worked with. After retirement, she went on to volunteer as an usher at the MaComb Performing Arts Theater in Clinton Township, MI.
Family was always extremely important to Arlene, and she would often share humorous anecdotes of growing up with her older brothers: Eugene (who preceded her in passing), Ralph (who lives in California), and younger sister, Lois Chownyk, who still resides in Michigan. Wanting a large family of her own, she brought four children of her own into the world: John Schmidt, Kathryn Schmidt, Dianne Barger, and Glenn Hunter.
After attending her 30th class reunion in 1980, she caught the eye of a former schoolmate, Clifford D. Clark. They hit it off and went on to marry in 1982. During their 35 plus years of marriage, they shared a love of travel, and would cross the country several times, visiting friends and relatives, while taking in the sights along the way. They would spend winters at their vacation home in Bullhead City, AZ.
Arlene was fun-loving, an avid gardener, and a wonderful cook. She was very social, too. She always kept in contact with her friends and family through phone calls and letters. (Arlene never forgot to mail you a Valentine’s Day, Birthday, or Christmas card).
She loved to spend time with her grandchildren (including many great-grandchildren). She showed her love by celebrating the uniqueness of each of them, making each one feel special and important.
She is survived by her husband, Cliff; siblings: Ralph and Lois; four children: John, Kathryn, Dianne, and Glenn; as well as her grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her older brother, Eugene; and both of her parents.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St, Wenatchee, WA. The arrangements are being handled by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home in Wenatchee, WA.