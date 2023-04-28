Arlene Jones
May 19, 1928 – April 1, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
After almost 95 years of facing life with immense energy and fierce determination, Arlene Mae (Hoersch) Jones died peacefully on April 1, 2023, succumbing to ovarian cancer, the same illness that took her mother.
Arlene was the seventh of ten children born to John and Louise (Weber) Hoersch. Both of her parents' families migrated from Germany to Russia and ultimately, to the United States. There, they first settled in the Dakotas and later, in Washington State. John Hoersch was an itinerant pastor (known then as a home missionary) and moved the family every three to five years as he served frontier churches in Idaho, Colorado, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota. Since all the churches he worked with were in rural areas, John and the family often helped members of the congregation with farm work. Arlene even recalled her family sharecropping cotton in Oklahoma for a time.
Arlene married Lee Fisher, in June of 1949. They lived for a time in Spokane, WA, then moved to Wenatchee, where their son, Roderick “Rick” Gail Fisher, was born. The marriage ended in divorce in 1956. Arlene married her soulmate, Wilder Richard Jones, in August of 1963. Wilder was a Wenatchee School District music teacher and together, they participated in many school district and community activities. They also traveled frequently to visit Arlene's brothers and sister in Southern California. When Wilder passed away in January of 1988, Arlene continued to be active in community life, devoting her considerable energy to many organizations including Mobile Meals, Habitat for Humanity, YWCA, PEO, Community Concert Association, Republican Women, AAUW, Music Theatre of Wenatchee and Delta Kappa Gamma (and there may be more) as well as helping friends and neighbors. Arlene enjoyed cooking and entertaining and was a passionate gardener. She said her yard was her happy place and that gardening provided feelings of peace and tranquility. An annual gardening highlight for Arlene was traveling west to attend the Seattle Home and Garden show with dear friend, Patty Mangold.
In the 1970's Arlene became involved with Music Theatre of Wenatchee and that group eventually became her second family. She served on the board and later took on the responsibility of being MTW's prop manager (aka “The Prop Queen”). Though she jokingly referred to herself as a “backstage flunky”, she was, in reality, a backstage junkie. She could never seem to get enough of the backstage action. Whether it was finding just the right props, loaning props, watching a show grow and change from try-outs to closing, making sure the theater was clean, setting up for a reception, creating an artistic lobby display, etc., Arlene had to be there. It was astonishing to behold the number of props and other items she could stuff into her little blue Mustang convertible for transporting! In all she did though, it was of primary importance to her that MTW members, volunteers and guests be made to feel welcomed and appreciated (and if food was involved, well-fed.)
Despite being significantly slowed, by two hip fractures and her cancer illness, Arlene continued to be involved in the work of the MTW board and the care of her son. Her presence and her cheerful “Well, hello there!” will be deeply missed.
Arlene is survived by her son, Rick; one sister, Lois Masterson; many nieces and nephews, and a countless number of friends.
A Celebration of Arlene's Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Music Theatre of Wenatchee, P.O. Box 3042, Wenatchee, WA, 98807.