Arlene Jones 15 hrs ago 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arlene JonesMay 19, 1928 – April 1, 2023-Please Join Us-Celebration of LifeAugust 19, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.Riverside Playhouse, 223 B N. Wenatchee Ave.Memorials are requested to the Music Theatre of Wenatchee, P.O. Box 3042, Wenatchee, WA, 98807 To plant a tree in memory of Arlene Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Theatre Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary