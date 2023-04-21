Arlene June Delzer
October 6, 1933 - April 9, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Our dear mother and grandmother, Arlene June Delzer, passed into the heavenly arms of her Lord and Savior on April 9, 2023. She passed away unexpectantly at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA.
She was born in Chehalis, WA, on October 6, 1933, to Vernon and Rose McDonald, Arlene spent her early school years in Blaine, WA. Arlene's parents filled her childhood with love and adventure, and she remained close to her parents throughout her adult life. One of her favorite memories was spending a summer on her father's fishing boat in the Inland Passage of Alaska. Throughout her youth, she enjoyed family outings, clam digging, fishing, and beach combing.
She graduated from Blaine High School in 1951. Arlene then continued her education at Washington State College in Pullman, WA, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1955. Arlene would later in life, go on to receive another Bachelor of Arts in Business Education at Central Washington University.
Arlene married her college sweetheart, Jay Delzer, in 1955. They had four children that Arlene lovingly cared for, following the legacy that her parents started. She helped support the family by substitute teaching in public schools and teaching typing classes at night. After the children were grown and on their own, Arlene taught Business classes in Mabtons High School. When Jay and Arlene lived in East Wenatchee, WA, she started her own business selling her artwork. She could be found on weekends at her booth at Leavenworth's Art in the Park, or at other art shows, painting and selling oil paintings.
Arlene is survived by her daughters; sons; and grandchildren: Sharon (Mike) Fries of East Wenatchee, WA, Amber and Aaron (Briana), Duane (Lori) Delzer of Tarija, Bolivia, South America, Joy (Kory), Amanda, Hannah (Isaac) Injeti, and Rebecca (Zachary Ching) Delzer, Janette (Jacques) Ollivier of Thorp, WA, Joseph (Chia-Chen Liu) Ollivier, and Jordan Ollivier, Donald (Jennifer) Delzer of Beaverton, OR, Timothy and Benjamin Delzer; and six great-grandchildren: Izaiah, Elias, Malachi, Lukas Fries, Jamie Ollivier, and Zoey Ahern. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Rose McDonald; brother, Roger McDonald; husband, Jay Delzer; and grandson, Kyle Fries.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee, Washington, 98801. After the Memorial Service, a Graveside Service will take place at the Leavenworth Mountain View Cemetery on Cemetery Road.
A special thank you to all the staff and residents at Prestige Senior Living in East Wenatchee for their loving care and support of Arlene. Donations are welcome and can be sent to the Alzheimer's Associate at act.alz.org. You are invited to read Arlene's Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com, where you can also share a memory with the family or make a donation. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.