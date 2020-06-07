Arlene Tupper
East Wenatchee, WA
Arlene Tupper passed away May 26, 2020, ironically, that was her late husband, Dean’s birthday. Maybe they had a little celebration in heaven that day. Arlene was spiritual and had a tremendous spirit for fun and adventure. When people heard of her passing, they said, “Wow, Arlene has had a great life and lived it to the fullest. She was a great wife, mom, friend, and sister. Funny as can be, and always looking for a new adventure.” Her zest for life and fun couldn’t be stopped. She would be on a cruise with Janice Johnson, her best friend of 70 years, and they would be booking the next adventure before they even got home. She would insist we all wear boas on our cruises. The boas would start the party, she would say, but it was her dancing that got it started. She danced like a mom, but that didn’t stop her.
Arlene, born in October of 1937, in Seattle, WA, passed away peacefully in East Wenatchee, WA, on May 26, 2020.
She was the first female bus driver for Metro Transit in the city of Seattle, WA, and King County. She would tell you that she was most proud that she was the first female supervisor for Metro Transit. She was a trailblazer. Arlene retired at 53, Dean at 55, to start the biggest adventure of their lives. They sailed their 63 foot catamaran from Seattle south, via San Diego, through the Panama Canal (she was the official captain on her 55th birthday for that transition through the canal), to the Caribbean Sea, and on to Cartagena, Columbia. They swam with dolphins, snorkeled, spent time with locals, and washed dishes with ocean water. They really lived the good life. After about five years, they left Columbia and moved with their dogs, Muñeca (Doll) and Galletta (Cookie), to Mazatlan, Mexico, where life was just as magical. Warm weather, swimming, no socks, no schedules, fresh squeezed OJ, guacamole, and tons of shrimp. They made lots of good friends, like Frank and Doris, Meliton and Maria, Jose’ Luis, Yolanda, Maria Elena, Lee, Kathy, Wilma, Eileen, Valerie, and the list just goes on and on. During her 23 years in Mexico, she learned Spanish quite well by trading English lessons.
Arlene returned to Washington last October and enjoyed living at Bonaventure, where she played bingo with many new-found friends. She attended weekly “safety meetings” at a variety of local establishments with her daughter, Shelly, friend, Rosemary, and a close group of Chelan County friends.
She loved music and singing, and she played the violin. Some of her favorite things were chatting, wine tasting, dining out for lunch, tequila, swimming, water aerobics, shopping, and gambling. Whenever she got a chance, she would bet on each round of Wheel of Fortune. She was a great planner and fabulous cook. When her dad would show up with a van load of apples, she put the family to work. Dean ran the apple peeler, Tami made the crust, Shelly made the filling mixture, Connie assembled, and Arlene supervised the entire operation. In that one day, the family stowed away 30 fresh baked apple pies in the deep freezer for the next rainy day.
Arlene was predeceased by Dean Tupper, her husband of 46 years; and her parents, Ed and Dorathy Bjorklund. She is survived by her three daughters: Tami King (Craig), Shelly Huffman (Grant), and Connie Tupper; four grandchildren: Erin Bechtel (Luke), Justin King (Catherine), Katie King, and Ryan King. Arlene was blessed with three great-grandchildren: Milo, Elle, and Aden Bechtel; sister, LaVerne Talbott (Len); brother, Lee Bjorklund (Jean); sister-in-law, Shirley Cate. Her full life included nieces and nephews: Ken Talbott (Teri), Diana Talbott, Karla Ogle (Jared), sons, Einar and Soren, and Tor Bjorklund ( Jessica), sons, Lars and Oden, Nyla Redford (deceased), Jerry Neil Cate (deceased), and Myra Marshall. She had the honor of being the godmother of Joy Johnson and “auntie” to Brian Johnson and Julie Key. Arlene opened her home to host three foreign exchange students: Sonia Gusmao (Brazil), Mayumi Yokoyama (Japan), and Tatsuhiko Yusa (Japan).
Arlene will be truly missed and never forgotten; her delightful spirit touching our hearts forever. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA. You are invited to visit Arlene’s online memorial at https://www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com/memorials/arlene-tupper/4227107/index.php.