On October 20, 2021, heaven gained an angel in Armanda Renee’ Andrus. Armanda was born in Modesto, CA, on August 6, 1986, and was raised in Quincy, WA, by her parents, Harold and Dorinda Gardner.
Armanda was a dedicated mother, first and foremost, and loved her children dearly. She attended Quincy High School and was currently getting a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Armanda was compelled to help troubled youth and intended on becoming a Juvenile Probation Counselor.
Armanda was very involved in her church and eventually, became the church secretary. She was well known for her talented cooking, and she enjoyed making meals for those in need. She loved playing board games, doing puzzles, and was known to dominate her family in games of Farkle.
Armanda is survived by her two children: Destiney Andrus and Evan Corona; parents, Harold and Dorinda Gardner; grandmother, Enella Gullatt; brothers: Steven Andrus, Terry Andrus, and Brandon Andrus; sister, Mindi Gardner; and rest of her beloved family and friends.
Services were held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the Quincy First Assembly of God Church, 526 H St. SE, Quincy, WA.
Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, assisted the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Armanda Andrus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
