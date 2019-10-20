Arnold "Arnie" Oliver Scown
Plain, WA
Arnold "Arnie" Oliver Scown, treasured husband, father, and grandfather, passed away in peace on October 10, 2019, at the age of 79, in the home that he built by his beloved Chiwawa River. Born the second of three sons on April 27, 1940, in Sedro Woolley, WA, to Ruby and Robert Scown, Arnie grew to love adventure and the great Cascade mountains that provided it.
After graduating from Everett High School, Arnie served in the Coast Guard between 1958 and 1962, including months aboard the icebreaker, Northwind. He then joined the Everett Fire Fighters and retired as Captain after 25 years of service. Arnie and his adored wife, Rachel, lived his last 26 years in Plain, WA, where his love for motorcycling, fishing, and family had full rein. In his 20-year history with cancer, Arnie kept his warrior attitude, intentionally maintaining his humor and positivity with strength and focus; with both hands on a throttle....snowmobile, motorcycle....or a fishing pole.
Arnie is survived by his love of 45 years, Rachel; his brother, Robert; his children: Randy, Amber (Dan), Jason (Sarah), and Stephanie (Thom); his grandchildren: Joshua (Megan), Ryan, Zachary (Amanda), Jason, Jr., Haley (Jason), Amanda, Jaron, Savanah, Sam (Maggie), Zoe, Lucas, Tori, and Leonardo; and his great-grandchildren: Jace, Harper, Grady, and soon-to-arrive, Jaylyn Rae. Arnie was predeceased by his daughter, Shelly. Arnie has a large, loving extended family and network of friends who have been wonderful comfort and support throughout.
Our family is especially grateful for the exceptional care provided in this valley. Thank you to Arnie's "crew chief", Dr. Geoff Richardson and the medical staff of Cascade Medical Center, Confluence Health, and Central Washington Hospital. His family also has a special appreciation for Confluence Health Hospice and the Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue. Memorial contributions suggested to Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue.
A Celebration of Arnie’s Life will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Mountain Springs Lodge, 19115 Chiwawa Loop Road (near Plain, WA), at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.