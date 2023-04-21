Arnold “Arnie” Roderick Campbell

Arnold Roderick Campbell, 74, passed away on April 12, 2023, in Omak, WA. In 1948, Arnie was born to John “Jack” and Florence (Harrison) Campbell in Coulee Dam, WA, their only child. Around age five, the family moved to a ranch in the Twisp River Valley and then to Twisp, WA, in his early teens.
Arnie graduated from Twisp High School in 1967. He was class president of the 24 graduates. He went to Washington State University, then to Eastern Washington State College and Shoreline Community College, and back to WSU to earn his bachelor's degree. He earned a degree in culinary technology from Horstmager Culinary Institute of Portland, OR.
Arnie began as chef at a retirement facility in Reno, NV. He retired after working as chef and supervisor for many years at the Prineville, OR, hospital, managing its two kitchens and cafeteria. He said his favorite job was pulling green chain in Gold Beach, OR. Before divorcing, Arnie and Marcia Clum of Prineville, OR, were married for eight years. In 2006, he moved to Omak to be near family.
Arnie enjoyed skiing, riding motorcycles, reading, gardening, traveling the world, and visiting with family and friends.
His parents preceded him in death. He is survived by many cousins who will miss Arnie greatly.
At his request, there will be no funeral. Donations may be made in Arnie's memory to the charity of your choice that helps people or animals.
