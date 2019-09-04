Arnold L. Jones

Wenatchee, WA

Arnold “Arnie” Jones passed away on

August 11, 2019, at the age of 92, due to

complications of old age. Arnie was born in

Port Angles, WA, to Lloyd and Laila (Carl)

Jones on June 28, 1927. The Jones family

moved to Cashmere, WA, in the early

1930’s. Arnold graduated from Cashmere

High School in 1945, where he was involved

in student government, athletics, and band.

Upon graduation, he was drafted into the Army and served two

years, earning the rank of staff sergeant.

In 1949, he married Betty McClimans and they made their

home in Cashmere. During the early 50's, Arnie worked for

Uecker Ford Dealers and for Blue Star Growers. In the late 50’s,

he begin working at the Cashmere Post Office and worked there

as a mail carrier and clerk for the next 31 years, retiring in the

late 80’s to the family pear orchard, Pear-Pine Orchards. In the

1960’s, Arnie began a 26-year career in officiating high school

and junior college football games. Also, during this time, he was

a member of the American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps.

During this time, Arnie, and with fellow Legionnaire, Robert

Parsons, had an integral role in building the present day

Cashmere Legion Hall. Arnold was honored for having 70 years

of continuing membership to the American Legion and 60 year

membership to Masons. In the early 1970’s, Arnie, with his

brother, Don, joined together and bought their first pear orchard,

A&D Orchards, off Eels Road in Cashmere.

In 1985, Betty passed away. To ease some of the pain with

Betty being gone, Arnold took up skeet/clay bird shooting. He

shot on a regular basis up to his late 80’s. In 1991, Arnie

married Lorene Parsons. She passed away in 2007. They

enjoyed widespread travelling together.

Arnold was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don;

and wives: Betty and Lorene. Arnold is survived by his children:

Dale (Carrie) of Cashmere, WA, Debby (Don) of Wenatchee, WA;

two grandsons; and five great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Avamere

Retirement Home for their quality care and understanding.

A Graveside Service was held on Thursday, August 15, 2019,

at the Cashmere Cemetery. A Celebration for Arnie will be held

by his family, at his Wenatchee home, located at 1920 Skyline

Drive, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 2:00 to 5:00

p.m. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online

guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones

& Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.

