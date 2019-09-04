Arnold L. Jones
Wenatchee, WA
Arnold “Arnie” Jones passed away on
August 11, 2019, at the age of 92, due to
complications of old age. Arnie was born in
Port Angles, WA, to Lloyd and Laila (Carl)
Jones on June 28, 1927. The Jones family
moved to Cashmere, WA, in the early
1930’s. Arnold graduated from Cashmere
High School in 1945, where he was involved
in student government, athletics, and band.
Upon graduation, he was drafted into the Army and served two
years, earning the rank of staff sergeant.
In 1949, he married Betty McClimans and they made their
home in Cashmere. During the early 50's, Arnie worked for
Uecker Ford Dealers and for Blue Star Growers. In the late 50’s,
he begin working at the Cashmere Post Office and worked there
as a mail carrier and clerk for the next 31 years, retiring in the
late 80’s to the family pear orchard, Pear-Pine Orchards. In the
1960’s, Arnie began a 26-year career in officiating high school
and junior college football games. Also, during this time, he was
a member of the American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps.
During this time, Arnie, and with fellow Legionnaire, Robert
Parsons, had an integral role in building the present day
Cashmere Legion Hall. Arnold was honored for having 70 years
of continuing membership to the American Legion and 60 year
membership to Masons. In the early 1970’s, Arnie, with his
brother, Don, joined together and bought their first pear orchard,
A&D Orchards, off Eels Road in Cashmere.
In 1985, Betty passed away. To ease some of the pain with
Betty being gone, Arnold took up skeet/clay bird shooting. He
shot on a regular basis up to his late 80’s. In 1991, Arnie
married Lorene Parsons. She passed away in 2007. They
enjoyed widespread travelling together.
Arnold was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don;
and wives: Betty and Lorene. Arnold is survived by his children:
Dale (Carrie) of Cashmere, WA, Debby (Don) of Wenatchee, WA;
two grandsons; and five great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Avamere
Retirement Home for their quality care and understanding.
A Graveside Service was held on Thursday, August 15, 2019,
at the Cashmere Cemetery. A Celebration for Arnie will be held
by his family, at his Wenatchee home, located at 1920 Skyline
Drive, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 2:00 to 5:00
p.m. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online
guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones
& Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.