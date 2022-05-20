Arthur David Brown, age 94, passed away at Amber Waves Group Home in Waterville, WA, on May 17, 2022. He was born in Woodson, AR, January 13, 1928, to Dan and Mabel Brown. The family then moved to Leavenworth, WA, working in logging and orchards.
Arthur was proud of his military service, and he was in the Army Transport Service supplying goods and ammunition to the military on the Aleutian Islands in WWII. He enlisted in the Navy until 1946, attaining the rank of Seaman 1st Class. His ship of service was the U.S.S. Prosperine. Often, Arthur was called to steer the ship in treacherous circumstances, even though it was not his rank to do so. He was an excellent driver, even on water.
Arthur lived in Cashmere, WA, and owned and operated Cashmere Cab for many years. He was known as Cashmere's singing cab driver. Whenever he drove, he sang country music and gospel songs. His most requested song was Blue Christmas, which he sang not only at Christmas time, but anytime throughout the year.
Arthur is survived by his daughter, Arlene Nickels of Nine Mile Falls, WA; step-son, Shull DeJong of Wenatchee, WA; brother, Virgil Brown, and sister, Gertrude Peppers, both of Wenatchee, WA. He was blessed with many nieces; nephews; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Dan and Mabel Brown; and three brothers: Dan, Homer, and Harold Brown.
A family Graveside Service will be held at a later date at the Medical Lake Veteran's Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA, 99022.
Thank you to Amber Waves Group Home in Waterville for Arthur's excellent care and support. Arthur's sense of humor and amazing stories will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
