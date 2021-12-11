It’s with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Artie Gene Dyal, a longtime resident of Wenatchee, WA, on December 1, 2021, in Wenatchee. Gene was born on May 18, 1948, in Philadelphia, PA, to Art and Hazel Dyal. At a very young age, Gene knew the meaning of hard work and did what it took to provide for his young family. That dedication and determination led to work as a mechanic for the Alcoa Aluminum plant for over 40 yrs.
Throughout the years, Gene loved to travel and spending time with family. He especially enjoyed a trip back to Sydney, Australia, in 1990, to visit family. He loved riding his motorcycle and taking his boys on many vacations; including trips to Canada, Yellowstone, and California, to name a few.
Gene loved watching sports, and most importantly, watching his grandkids play sports. No matter which one it was, you could bet Gene would be there ready to cheer them on.
Gene is survived by his wife, Judy Nielsen of Wenatchee, WA; son, Troy (Kim) Dyal of Pasco, WA; his daughter-in-law, Wendie Dyal of Wenatchee, WA; sisters: Patty Palmer of Kelso, WA, and Dolly Adams of Castle Rock, WA; grandchildren: Justin Dyal, Miranda (Hunter) Collins, Colton Dyal, Logan Casch, and Riley Dyal; great-grandkids: Kyler Dyal and Macie Dyal; and aunts, uncles, and cousins. Gene was preceded in death by his son, Kevan; sister, Joyce Cervantes; and his parents, Art Dyal and Hazel Strowbridge.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are being assisted by Chapel of the Valley.
