Arvella Hagens passed away into the loving arms of Jesus at the age of 84, on April 15, 2022. Arvella passed away on Good Friday and on her oldest son, Jack's birthday. Arvella was born on September 11, 1937, as Arvella Mae Statema, to Edward and Cecelia Statema in Hull, ND. In 1947, the Statema family moved to Lynden, WA. Arvella graduated from Lynden Christian High School in 1955, and married Marion Hagens in 1957. Arvella worked for Peoples Bank for most of her life and retired in 2000. Arvella and Marion then moved to East Wenatchee, WA, to enjoy their retirement years. Arvella and Marion enjoyed traveling in their RV until shortly before Marion's death. Arvella was also very crafty, creating beautiful quilts, wall hangings and table runners in her retirement years. In 2019, Arvella went into the care of Tuscany Cottage, where she remained for two and a half years. Most recently, Arvella went to live in Puyallup, WA, where she was lovingly cared for by her brother, Harris Statema, Lisa Vaughn and Kaydee Noon, until her death.
Arvella was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Cecelia Statema; husband, Marion Hagens; son, Jack Hagens; brother-in-law, Jack Hagens; sister-in-law, Priscilla Medema; brother-in-law, Ron Hillmer, and sister-in-law, Charlene Statema. She is survived by her sister, Joyce Brock and husband, Willard; brother, Harris Statema; brother, Marlin Statema and wife, Sharon; sister-in-law, Betty Haveman and husband, Clyde; daughter, Kim Coffey and husband, Bob; grandson, Sean Hagens and wife, Amanda; grandson, Brendan Hagens and wife, Kadezjha; great-grandson, Tucker; great-granddaughter, Adelyn; daughter, Cindy Birdsey and husband, Delmar; grandson, Jesse Birdsey and wife, Jessi; great-granddaughters: Kaileigh and Kestyn; great-grandson, Wyatt; grandson, Cody Birdsey; great-granddaughter, Paisley, and great-grandson, Byson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
