Avery Grace Patton
August 31, 2009 - December 19, 2022
Avery Grace Patton, passed away peacefully at the age of 13, in the arms of her parents at Seattle Children's Hospital on Monday, December 19, 2022, after a nearly four-year battle with cancer.
Avery was a very bright light and one of the most genuine girls you could have ever met. Smart, fun, silly, witty, kind and so special to all that were lucky enough to know her. Her smile and comedic timing were infectious, and it brought us all so much laughter, joy and happiness.
Avery loved life to it's fullest. A social butterfly at school, a talent for crafting and creating art at home, with a passion for travel, especially to her favorite places at the beach and Disney resorts. She made friends and greeted others everywhere she went.
Even through all the treatments, trials, surgeries, and radiation, Avery never complained. She was a brave warrior that faced a rare, pediatric cancer with a resilience and fortitude that inspired all that knew her story. She would not let cancer define her and she fought with such grace, courage and strength.
Every moment we had with Avery was a gift and her story will continue to be told. She will always be in our hearts and missed as much as her parents always told her they loved her: “to the moon and back.”
Avery is survived by her parents, Sean and Amy; brother, Owen; puppy, Rosie; grandparents: Timothy and Renee Patton and Mike and Carol Holliday; great- grandmother, Gale Bates; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Sage Hills Church, 1601 5th street, Wenatchee, WA.
For those that wish, memorial donations may be made in Avery's name to the Community Foundation of North Central Washington. The funds will be used for research, education, awareness and support for parents and children in the battle against pediatric cancer.
Her parents would like to thank family, friends, colleagues, her team at Seattle Children's Hospital, Sage Hills Church, John Newberry Elementary, Foothills Middle School, Westside High School and the entire community for your unwavering care, support and love to Avery and our family since her cancer diagnosis in 2019. We will all forever be a part of Avery's Army.
