Ayako Yamashita Chapman
December 21, 1934 – July 1, 2022
How fortunate we have been.
How great the gift we received.
On July 1, 2022, our mother completed the last lap of her happy fully lived life here, when she was able to unbridle her spirit and journey to possibilities known and unknown. We know, without a doubt, Pop met her with a thermos of coffee as they departed together on their journey through infinity. We hope they will swing back by and pick us up at a much later date.
Ayako Yamashita Chapman was born December 21, 1934, in a country that she called “Formosa”, in a city now known as Taipei, Taiwan China. She was born to father, Matsuyoshi Yamashita, a journalist, and mother, Yoshia Takahashi, a homemaker. She joined older brother, Fujio, sister, Michiko, and was followed some years later, by younger sister, Yoshiko, and brother, Masato.
Mom described the early years of her life in Formosa as idyllic. The hard times of war soon followed. In 1945, after WWII ended, Japan ceded all overseas possessions, which included Formosa, to the Republic of China. Mom's family, with great difficulty, were able to relocate to Kumamoto, Japan. This became their new home. Homelessness, hunger and fear became part of her ten year old life. Besides food, the thing she wanted the most, was to return to school, something she loved passionately. Eventually, she was able to resume her education at the Lutheran Missionary Middle School. During this time in her life, mom was able to share her incredible operatic voice with her countrymen, by singing on their National Radio Program.
Sadly, continuing education for a young woman in 1940's, Japan was not a possibility, so mom entered the workforce to help her family survive. She eventually made her way to Sasebo, Japan, where work was available because of the U.S. Naval Base nearby. Mom was blessed with an abundance of friendliness, kindness, intelligence and a beaming smile. So it is no surprise to us that when a certain young Navy man from Wenatchee, WA, walked into the restaurant where she was working, and they met, well, that is now part of our family's history.
Wayne M. Chapman and Ayako Yamashita were married August 4, 1954, at the American Consulate, Fukuoka, Japan. After Wayne's tour of duty in Japan completed, he was reassigned to Hawaii. For our mother and father, this was a year-long honeymoon in a beautiful location, surrounded by warm and welcoming people.
After completing his enlistment, they settled in South Wenatchee, home to Wayne's family. At this time, mom became employed at her favorite job ever, housekeeping at Deaconess Hospital. She loved the work and the people. In 1958, they welcomed Susan Marie, and in 1962, William “Bill” Wynne Chapman, to their family. Mom worked at Cedargreens and then Skookum seasonally to accommodate parenting. She made many friends there and fondly enjoyed Friday (payday) luncheons at the Chieftain, with her coworkers. Eventually mom got the courage to apply at JC Penney's for a sales associate position. She was convinced that her English was not good enough and she would never be hired. Anybody that knows mom knew otherwise. Her career in the men's department began and she thrived. Along the way, during those decades, mom always pursued outside interests.
She was actively involved in Music Theatre of Wenatchee and the Follies shows. She painted in oils, studied belly dancing, played piano and sang, sang, sang!!! She took up running and was known to frequently knock off six miles after a long shift on her feet at work. Mom and pop spent much of their free time riding motorcycles, exploring mountain roads, clam digging, salmon fishing and wood cutting, among so very many things. Mom was always there, present in the lives of her children. She attended every sporting event, concert, etc., that her children participated in. She was our biggest, loudest, one-woman cheer section. Mom also had a group of Japanese lady friends that met regularly, and she thoroughly enjoyed those times. Another source of joy for mom was being able to spend time with her beloved older sister, Michiko, and her family.
Along came her four grandchildren, and her life became even fuller. So many hugs and kisses. Pop was able to bribe mom into retirement eventually, so she hung up her badge and joined him in early retirement. She enjoyed many years babysitting her youngest grandson, Brock, and she loved being a full-time Grammy. During this time, she also began the dream of completing her education. She attended WVC and earned her high school Diploma and her AA degree. She was chosen by her classmates to give the address. We were so proud! Life was sweet and kind with family time, traveling, Wednesday Whoppers, BBQ's at Bill and Sue's, and a dog. Just life at its best. 1999 introduced hardship. Pop was diagnosed with cancer and passed away in 2000. Those years following his passing were extremely difficult and sad for mom.
Dementia and Alzheimers, what a terrifying, difficult, life-robbing condition to endure. Mom started experiencing some symptoms as early as 2005. The progression of her disease continued on, ultimately leaving her without her independance. These were challenging years for her and our family. We believe we succeeded in giving back to her the love and care that she gave all of us. We did not do it alone. Much appreciation to Sara and Maribeth Brisky, who helped us care for mom at home with love, laughter and so much affection. Mom rocked purple hair during those years! To Sharri Lorraine, who brought nostalgic TV and home cooking recipes along with her care of mom. We could not have done it without you ladies. To Dr. Patrick Lynch, mom's PCP, who mom thought was charming, handsome and smart. To Confluence Health Home Care and Hospice caregivers and staff, we thank you. The past five months mom lived at Senior Serenity Adult Family Home, and we thank all of the staff, residents and owners for their care and affection.
Ayako has reunited with Wayne. She was preceded in death by brother, Fujio; and sister, Michiko. She is survived by sister, Yoshiko and family; and brother, Masato; and family of Japan; daughter, Susan Chapman; grandsons: Alexander and Ian Davis; son, Bill Chapman, wife, Sue, and granddaughter, Lyndsey Chapman (Nate); grandson, Brock Chapman (Candra), and great-grandchildren: Kinley and Easton Chapman; niece, Linda Florenza (Gerry), and sons: Christopher and Ryan Sandoval; niece, Jan Little (John); nephews: Robert Jacksdadt, Morris Hale , Jack Hale and all of their families.
Please be welcomed to attend Ayako's Memorial Service on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., at Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. A private family interment will follow at graveside immediately afterwards. Then, please join Ayako's family for a Celebration of her Life at The Continental Condo Clubhouse, 300 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, July, 29, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. We will celebrate with food, drink, sharing memories with laughter and tears. We invite you to wear purple, Ayako's favorite color!
Arrangments in care of Jones & Jones -Betts Funeral Home, https://www.jonesjonesbetts.com/