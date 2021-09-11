B. Dean Adams
Wenatchee, WA
B. Dean Adams, 87, of Wenatchee, WA, was surrounded by his loved ones, on June 2, 2021, at the time of his passing. Dean was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was born to Alta and J.D. Adams on April 4, 1945, in Highlandville, MO. He attended schools in Highlandville, Everett, WA, Wenatchee High School, Wenatchee Community College, and University of Illinois. Dean worked for the Washington State Department of Transportation, Chelan County P.U.D. in management, C.E.C. in New York, and FEMA, et al.
He married Trina S. Hansen on August 4, 1956, in Wenatchee. In 1958, Trina was stricken with polio and spent nine and a half months in the hospital. Dean was a new husband and father to Theresa, a healthy baby girl. With the help of family, friends, doctors, and physical therapist, Carmen Bossenbrock, Trina was gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Mark Adams, while hospitalized.
Dean was an avid outdoorsman, who spent much of his time in nature and going on long drives. He was an avid reader, enjoyed fly-fishing, playing golf, and extensive traveling abroad.
He spent much of his time preserving a special log cabin that was built by fur trapper, Billy Martin Clark, that was originally located in Salmon La Sac, WA. Dean purchased the log cabin in 1972, from the Forest Service with the stipulation that it be dismantled and moved within the year. With the help of good friends, Cal and Arlene Blackburn and family, Dean, Trina, and family spent one week camping next to the cabin, dismantling and marking each hand hued log, then meticulously loading them in order onto a logging truck. The logs were then transported to a beautiful location in the Tumwater Canyon on Lake Joland. There, the glorious transformation of the cabin, honorably named the "Billy Dean Cabin".
Close friend, Richard Sinclair, shared some of his sentiments that others have also commented on about Dean in the following: "Dean was one of the most entertaining, knowledgeable, and kind men I've had the pleasure of knowing and working for over the many years since we first met. He had a keen sense of humor, and when he shared many stories and experiences with me, he always had my full attention. I've thought back many times to those early days when I'd meet him at the cabin and the River Chalet for different jobs. Dean will sorely be missed by all of us whose lives he touched. Dean always inspired me to do the best I could. Dean Adams, I salute you. Yours was a full life of great accomplishments and high adventure, a life well lived. It was a privilege to know you, sir.
He was a member of the Applarians, Apple City Lions Club, Toastmasters, William Riverside Jett Masonic Lodge No. 112, and president and board member of the Leavenworth Golf Course.
Dean is survived by his wife at home, Trina Adams; daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Bob Ogan; son, Mark Adams; granddaughter and husband, Jen and Erick Bradford; grandson and wife, Drew and Jami Ogan; five great-grandchildren: Bailey, Brinley, and Brylee Bradford and Paxton and Kane Ogan; brother and sister-in law, Jerry and Duanna Adams and family of Lynden, WA; brother and sister-in-law, Dean and Tonee "Ariel" Gwinn, of Phoenix, AZ; Tim and Dagny Duval of Long Island City, NY; and cousin, Kathy Solheim of Vancouver, WA. His parents, Alta and J.D. Adams, and brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Janet Adams, preceded him in death.
The family extends their deepest gratitude and warmest thanks to Dean's loyal doctor's: Dr. Kelly Condifer, Dr. Petra Slapnika;, Dr. Clara Eickhoff, RNPN, Dr. Ryan Carpenter, Brett Hearl, Daniel Barrett, extraordinary caregivers: Doreen Smith, Teresa Weller, Ralph Congdon, Alice Hamilton, Hospice, and special friends, Jolly Seyster, Carol and Gary George, along with countless neighbors and friends for their love, generosity, and kindness, especially during Dean's last year.
There will be a a Celebration of Life for Dean at a later date. The family requests any donations be made in memory of B. Dean Adams to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 180 Nickerson St. Ste. 108, Seattle, WA, 98109 or to a charity of your choice.
The Dean Adams family has been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received.