Barbara A. Ornellis
Cashmere and East Wenatchee, WA
Barbara A. Ornellis, 70, of Cashmere and East Wenatchee, WA, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at Central Washington Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; daughter, Wendi; son, Chris (August); sister, Bonnie Cox; brother, Bill Balcom; granddaughter, Aubree; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristina; parents, Bill and DeLores Balcom; and brothers: Darrell and Dick Balcom.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.