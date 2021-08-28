Barbara Ann Buob
October 26, 1931 – July 29, 2021
Tacoma, WA
(formerly of Ephrata and Wenatchee, WA)
Barbara Ann Buob, 89, beloved of her family and friends, went to be with the Lord on July 29, 2021. The oldest of three children, she was born on October 26, 1931, in Long Beach, CA, to Martin Verner Erickson and AnnaMae (Clifton) Erickson.
All of who she was, she attributed to her faith in God through Jesus Christ. Her grandmother, Mamma Minnie, taught Barbara and her brothers about the God who loved them, how to pray, and read the Bible, when they were children. We, Barbara’s children, saw our mom live out her faith authentically through her love, her kind actions, and her gentle words. In Barbara’s recent notebook, she wrote, “I accepted the Lord Jesus Christ into my life at an early age and I have attempted to live my life as He would want me to live.”
Happily growing up in southern California close to sunny beaches, Barbara loved to swim. All her younger photos show us a sweet girl sun tanned and smiling; later pictures show us a young California beach-beauty, graceful, and winsome. As the daughter of a service station owner and a farmer’s daughter/fashion design-trained mother, Barbara cultivated a strong work ethic and sense of frugality, while at the same time expressing beauty in her art, sewing, fashion, gardening, homemaking, and through her many interests! Not only did Barbara infuse beauty in everything she touched, but she also saw beauty in other people and in God’s creation. Full of love for others, compassion, and sense of humor, she brought joy to everyone around her throughout her entire life.
In Long Beach, CA, Barbara graduated from Polytechnic "Poly" High School, attended Long Beach City College, then took several courses in business. She worked at the Farmer’s and Merchant's Bank for several years. She was a lifelong learner, who pursued many interests and read extensively.
In 1953, she met and married the love of her life, Haven Buob, a dry-land wheat farmer and airplane pilot. They met at church in Long Beach and got to know each other in their many letters, through their long-distance Washington/California courtship. After marrying on July 20, 1953, Barbara, a new bride, flew at her young husband’s side in his Stinson airplane back to the farm outside of Coulee City, WA. Later in the winter of 1953-54, they spent their honeymoon in Colorado Springs, CO, working at the Christian outreach organization, the Navigators. The following autumn, after moving back to the wheat ranch in Coulee City, their son, Mark, was born, followed by their son, Allon; next their daughter, Karen, was born, and later, their daughter, Rebecca.
Barbara, as a farmer’s wife and industrious partner with her husband, helped develop an apple orchard near Ephrata, WA, where they moved their family. As the wheat ranch was 25 miles away from their new home, her husband commuted by plane from the dirt runway on the hill above their orchard, as they managed these two farms. Barbara loved working in the apple orchard with Haven and her children. Homemade whole wheat bread and apple crisp were regular items in Mom’s vast culinary repertoire. To quote mom, “I loved being a farm wife, cooking (but not cleaning), baking, decorating, gardening, working outdoors, oil painting, knitting, and crocheting. I loved crafting things from nature, pressing flowers, making cards and pictures, making dried weed (floral) arrangements, refinishing and antiquing furniture. It was enjoyable doing these things for family and friends. It was a busy life. I loved my husband and children. They were everything to me.”
While it was a busy time with wheat fields and apple trees, life was full for Barbara as a mother, homemaker, and a woman invested in her Christian community at Ephrata First Baptist Church, where she was a member for over 40 years. She taught Sunday school and girls’ youth group. She loved to organize and plan many dinners and missionary events. She also created beautiful flower arrangements and decorations for her church as one of many expressions in her worship of God.
Barbara and her husband were involved in farming, until Haven retired, and they moved to Wenatchee, WA. Barbara was faithfully devoted to her husband, Haven, for over 61 years. After her husband passed away, Barbara moved to be closer to her youngest daughter and resided at King’s Manor Senior Living Facility in Tacoma, WA. She made many friends and considered them family. She loved her King’s Manor family, where they enriched her life greatly and she brought joy to them.
In the last few years, she used her creative talents to express love to her friends and family, by creating beautiful cards, each a work of art. She loved to visit, play games, and was truly interested in getting to know every person she met. She was kind, gentle, witty, and a joy to be with. We will all miss her greatly.
Barbara is survived by her son, Mark Buob, and grandson, Jason (Sophie), and great-granddaughter, Maisie, grandchildren: Ryan (Rey), Rachel, Ben (Jasmin), Sarah, Ethan, and Emma; daughter, Karen (Gerry) Hovde, and grandchildren: Leah, Jordan, Joshua (Michelle), great-granddaughter, Ashlyn; daughter, Rebecca (Andrew) Schwebke and grandson, Brennan. She is also survived by her brothers: Martin (Sharon) Erickson, and Dan (Judy) Erickson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Haven Eric Buob; her son, Allon Douglas Buob; and parents, Martin Verner Erickson and AnnaMae (Clifton) Erickson.