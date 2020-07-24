Barbara Ann Fleisher
June 1, 1938 - July 18, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Barbara had a courageous battle with a sudden illness. She was with her family when she passed and she brightened the lives of everyone she knew during her life. Barbara was born in Rock Springs, WY, on June 1, 1938, to Leo and Cleo McRae. They moved to Wenatchee, WA, when she was in grade school and she graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1956. On June 8, 1958, she married Ronald Fleisher. They settled in Ephrata, WA, in 1962, and then moved to a small farm near Soap Lake, WA, in 1974. Barbara worked as an LPN at McKay Hospital and Nursing Home in Soap Lake for many years. They lived on the farm, until she retired from nursing and moved to Wenatchee, in 1998, to be closer to their grandchildren.
Barbara loved spending time at Lake Chelan and traveling. She was always busy planning another cruise with her family. During her life, she participated in Cub Scouts, Campfire Girls, and 4-H with her children. Her priority was always her family and taking care of others.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ron; son, Tim (Kristin) Fleisher; daughter, Susan (David) DeLong; grandchildren: Nicholas (Heather) Fleisher, Ryan DeLong, Whitney (Jacob) Nikolas-Smith, Corinne Fleisher, Trevor DeLong, Michael DeLong; five great-grandchildren; beloved sister, Joyce; and treasured nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by her parents; sister, Karren; brother, Buddy; and nephew, Scott.
A Celebration of her Life will be planned at a later date. Barbara loved pets and memorial donations are welcome at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. You are welcome to visit Barbara Fleisher’s online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.