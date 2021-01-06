Barbara deRubertis

Barbara Kay Lehde deRubertis
May 7, 1939 – January 1, 2021
Cashmere, WA
Barbara came a long way from St. Louis, MO, where she was born on May 7, 1939. Barbara was the only child of Edwin William and Sylvia (Keesee) Lehde. Their family moved to Memphis, TN, when Barbara was three and to Dallas, TX, when she was eight. Barbara graduated as a salutatorian from Highland Park High School, in 1957, and then attended, the University of Colorado, where she served as president of the Associated Women Students, and graduated cum laude, in 1961. During her time at CU, she spent a summer traveling in Europe, the first of the many experiences of international travel, that she so loved. Over time, she would visit 20 different countries.
Barbara married Kim Palmer deRubertis on August 19, 1961, and they began their life of adventures. While Kim served in the Army Corps of Engineers, the young couple lived in Alexandria, VA, Abilene, KS, Coronado, CA, and Manhattan, KS. While living in Manhattan, Barbara attended graduate school in education at Kansas State University, with the help of a Ford Foundation Fellowship.
After serving in the Army, Kim and Barbara moved to Cincinnati, OH, where their first son, Corbin Palmer deRubertis, was born. Kim then went to work for Harza Engineering Company in Chicago, IL, and the family lived in Indiana and North Carolina, in addition to Chicago. In 1967, Kim's work took the family to Iran, where he worked on the site investigation for a large dam; and Barbara taught second, third, and fourth grades at the Passargad International School. During this time, a second son was born, Benjamin William deRubertis.
In 1972, the family moved to Ann Arbor, MI, and then to Bacova, VA, where Barbara taught at a cooperative preschool. In 1974, the family moved to Cashmere, WA, bought their first house, and settled into the wonderful community that would be their permanent home. After 20 moves, they were ready to settle down!
Barbara began teaching in the Cashmere School District, in 1978, where she taught music, first grade, and then seventh grade. Her final teaching position was as teacher-librarian at Vale Elementary School. She retired in 2009, after 31 years of teaching in Cashmere. Barbara loved teaching and "going to school" every day, as evidenced by the fact that she continued teaching well past the age when she could have retired! During her lifetime, she was also an avid supporter of the arts.
In 1991, Barbara began writing children's books, which gave her young readers both pleasure and valuable learning opportunities. The books proved to have enduring popularity and garnered awards, positive reviews, and heart-warming feedback from children, parents, and teachers. All of Barbara's 64 books were published by Kane Press in New York: the Holidays and Heroes series (five books), the Let's Read Together series (15 books), the Math Matters series (four books), the Animal Antics A to Z series (26 books), and updated editions of Holidays and Heroes, plus nine new titles (14 books). In 2012, LeVar Burton selected 42 of Barbara's books to be digitized for the launching of his new Reading Rainbow app.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Sylvia Lehde, and by her husband of 58 years, Kim deRubertis. She is survived by her sons: Corbin (wife, Kathleen) and Benjamin; and by her grandchildren: Frances, Will, Celeste, Benjamin, and Emma.
At Barbara's request, her family will hold a private Memorial Service. Donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the Cashmere Schools Foundation. These donations may be sent to (or brought to) the Cashmere School District Administration Office, 210 S. Division Street, Cashmere, WA, 98815.