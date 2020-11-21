Barbara Elizabeth Schmidt
November 5, 1937 - November 16, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Barbara E. Schmidt was born on November 5, 1937, to Myrtle and Gordon Schmidt, in Wenatchee, WA. Her brother, Richard, followed 15 months later. She attended schools in Sunnyslope and Wenatchee and attended Central Christian Church.
At the age of 15, Barbara was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, an illness she struggled with until her death. Graduating from Wenatchee High School, in 1957, was quite an accomplishment. Barbara was an accomplished embroiderer, making pillowcases, quilt blocks, and dish towels. When she could no longer live with her family, or in assisted living, she moved to Regency Manor in Chelan, WA, now Regency Pacific, in Wenatchee, and lived there until her death. She developed close friendships with the staff and enjoyed activities and games. She was very competitive, winning nearly every Bingo or Checkers game she played. She enjoyed parties, hamburgers, pizza, the occasional soda, and of course, chocolate! Although Barbara had many dark days, her thoughtfulness, willingness to share, big smile, and firm hugs will be deeply missed.
Barbara’s family extends our deepest thanks and appreciation to her Regency family, for always loving and caring for her unconditionally. We are grateful beyond words and hope you realize how much she loved each of you.
On November 16, 2020, Barbara joined her parents; and step-father, John Goforth; in heaven, as well as her brother, Richard; and two step-sisters: Alberta and Louise. She is survived by her sister, Melody (Arnold) Baker; step-sister, Blanche; sister-in-law, Deleine; one niece; and four nephews.
Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private family memorial at a later date. You are invited to visit Barbara’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to write a memory/condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.