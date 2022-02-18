Barbara J. Fenton was born on September 6, 1930, in Brewster, WA, to parents, Blanche and Clarence Paslay. She spent her last days at home, surrounded by loved ones, prayer, and song. She returned to the arms of God on February 9, 2022, at 91 years old, after living a life full to the brim with faith, love, and joy.
Barbara married the love of her life, Donald S. Fenton, in 1948, at 18 years old, who she met dancing. She grew up on the farm, worked as a receptionist for the local dentist office, and spent the majority of her career working at Brewster Clinic and Brewster Hospital where, in her late 70's, she completed her GED degree and became a pharmacy technician, stating she “needed to send her grandkids to college!” In addition to being a working mother, Barbara raised not only her own children, Lonnie and Shannon Fenton, but she raised three grandchildren, the twins Kayla and Kyle, and Megan after the death of her daughter, Shannon, in 1997.
Barbara retired from Three Rivers Hospital in her early 80's, and enjoyed going to church, regular outings with the ladies at the Senior Center, watching Gonzaga basketball, and watching her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren grow up.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Blanche and Clarence; sister, Mildred Mili Gerken; son, Lonnie Fenton; five grandchildren: Megan Langley (Webb), Kyle Sisk, Dr. Kayla Vargas, Timothy, and Christopher Fenton. She is survived by seven great-grandchildren: Brent and Garrett Fenton, Alyssa and Blake Fenton, Audrina and Freya Sisk, and Anya Vargas. Finally, she is survived by one great-greatgrandchild, Reuben Fenton. Barbara Fenton changed the life of everyone she loved. She was a loving, tenacious, advocate for so many people. She loved Jesus; she loved adventure; and she remains a steady rock for all of her children.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Barnes Chapel, 510 W. Indian Ave., Brewster, WA. Services are entrusted to Barnes Chapel, Brewster, WA.
