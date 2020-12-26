Barbara J. Reese
March 27, 1942 - November 18, 2020
Seattle, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Barbara Jean Reese (McCown) passed away on November 18, 2020. She was born to George Allen McCown and Lucille Doane McCown on March 27, 1942. Barbara grew up in Ontario, CA, and graduated from Chaffey High School, in 1960, and attended Chaffey Junior College during her senior year of high school. Following her graduation, she married Lonnie Ray Reese on February 16, 1961, in Lamont, CA, following his honorable discharge from the Unites States Air Force. They met at the local burger hangout in Riverside, CA. After their wedding, they made their first home in Arvin, CA, moving later to Bakersfield and then Ontario, and finally Saugus, CA, before moving to Wenatchee, WA, in November of 1970. Mom and dad loved living in Wenatchee and most of their family resettled there as well over the years.
Barbara laughed often, usually to the point of not being able to finish her story. She always put the needs of others ahead of her own. She enjoyed working in her rose garden, and watching her children and grandchildren participate in a wide range of activities: 4-H, basketball, volleyball, soccer, and softball. She loved watching the Seattle Mariners play baseball and watched tennis all hours of the day and night. Barbara loved hosting her family for the holidays, and never sent anyone away hungry. She worked as the office manager at the family flooring business for more than 20 years. She also sold real estate for several years, and worked for Costco. She attended Eastmont Baptist Church and loved the friends-in-faith she made there.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Allen "Mack" McCown. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lonnie; oldest son, Craig (Tracey) Reese; granddaughter, Lindsey Arriola; and great-grandchildren: Reese Arriola, Aleiha Arriola, and Rosten Arriola; grandson, Ryan Reese (Emily); youngest son, Brian Reese (Angela); granddaughter, Shea Reese; great-granddaughter, Traci; and great-grandson, Sebastian; grandson, Jared; daughter, Kelly (John) Arlt; and granddaughters: Jordyn, Madison, and Carsyn.
Given the current pandemic, there will be no immediate service. A gathering of family and friends will take place later in 2021. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to Sister Connection, P.O. Box 2092, Wenatchee, WA, 98807.