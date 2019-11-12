Barbara J. Watson
Chelan, WA
Barbara J. Watson passed away peacefully to be with the Lord, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Harmony House in Brewster, WA, following an extended illness and a four year recovery from a stroke and knee surgeries. Barbara was born is Spokane, WA, on August 31, 1938, the daughter of Arthur D. and Mar A. (Stevenson) Foland. Barbara's father worked construction as a heavy equipment operator, so the family moved quite often. The family moved to Chelan, WA, in the summer of 1955, as Art was hired to work on the new 25 Mile Creek Road. This was the summer before Barbara's senior year of high school and the family had come to Harverene Resort to find a place to stay that summer. By the time Art's job ended in the fall, Robert H. (Bob) Watson and Barbara had become sweethearts. Art took a job working for Bob's father, Harold, for the winter, so Barbara could finish her senior year of high school with Bob in Chelan. She and Bob graduated together in the spring of 1956. The following September 8, 1956, they were married in the Harverene Lodge. Following their wedding, Bob and Barbara moved to Pullman, WA, where Bob attended college. Following their stay in Pullman, they both returned to Lake Chelan, where they worked for the family business, Watson's Harverene Resort.
Bob and Barbara had two children. Vickie Marie was born in 1957 and Robert H. Jr. was born in 1960. Barbara loved kids. She and Bob started two 4-H clubs in Chelan: one called "The Jr. Ranchers" and the other, which was started with Janet Doty, called "The Caballeros Horse Club". It was during this time in their lives that they were also very involved with horses. In 1972, Barbara went to work at Seattle First National Bank in Chelan, where she worked until 1984, at which time, she took early retirement, and returned to work full-time for Watson's Resort as Office Manager for the business.
Barbara loved to fish and she fished Lake Chelan, the Columbia River, caught halibut in Alaska, salmon in Big Bay, Canada, as well as fishing in Mexico. Barbara's largest catch was a 34 lb. salmon and a 6 ft. marlin. She loved boating on their 47' Pilot House, mostly in Canadian waters. She was the Pilot and Captain. Bob and Barbara spent many months during the winter in Mexico, and later, in Arizona. Yes, they were both snow birds. Barbara loved to golf and she and Bob had a place on the 23th fairway at Pueblo El Mirage near Phoenix, AZ. She loved to travel and besides traveling to Hawaii and Mexico, they enjoyed a wonderful trip to South Africa, with their daughter and son-in-law.
Bob and Barbara played a major part in the Lake Chelan Fishery Enhancement Program as well as other such programs. While active members of the Lake Chelan Sportsman Counsel, they were presented an honorable award from the Washington State Dept. of Fisheries "Outstanding Citizen of the Year" award, which they were very honored to receive. On New Year's Eve of 2015, Barbara suffered a stroke while in Arizona. That next summer (2016) while recovering from the stroke, she fell and broke her hip. Since then, she also had two knee replacement surgeries. In June of 2019, she suffered another stroke, followed by other difficulties. The family is so grateful that Barbara is now free of earthly pain.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert H. Watson; daughter, Vickie M (Noel) Tanner of Spokane, WA; son, Robert H. (Socco) Watson Jr. of Chelan, WA; six grandchildren: Mandy M. (Ian) Johnson of Burien, WA; Robert H. (Kristina) Watson III of Chelan, WA; Donald G. Watson, and Hayley L. Watson; as well as her great-granddaughter, Kynnedi M. Watson, all of Chelan, WA. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Foland and Mary (Stevenson-Foland) Blumenshein; step father, John Blumenshein. She is further preceded in death by her brother, Derald Foland; and sister,, Marlene (Foland-Watkins) Young.
A note from Barbara's husband: "I thank God that he put Barbara and I together for this wonderful life of 63 years. I still love her so much and always will. We will be together again to carry on this love affair. With Greatest Love.
Your Hubby - Bob"
In Lieu of flowers, you may make an offering to Camus Meadows Bible Camp in Barbara Watson's name. Checks may be written to: Camus Meadows Bible Camp, c/o Watson's Harverene Resort, 7750 S. Lakeshore Road #2, Chelan, WA, 98816.
The family would like to thank Regency Harmony House of Brewster, WA, for the love and wonderful care that was given to Barbara the last several months.
Services for Barbara Watson will be at Campbell's Resort, 104 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, WA, Saturday, November 16, 2019,at 2:00 p.m. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan WA.