Barbara Jane Hixssen
July 11, 1934 – December 3, 2019
Cashmere, WA
Barbara Jane Hixssen, 85, passed away on December 3, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born on July 11, 1934, in Crystal Falls, MI, and was the oldest child of Jane and Primo Tirapelli.
Barbara’s family came to Alaska, following her father who worked at the Jonesville Coal Mine near Sutton. Following her graduation, in 1952, from Palmer High School in Alaska, Barbara returned to Michigan to attend beauty school. She eventually returned to establish her own beauty shops in Anchorage, AK. First, Beauty Haven, followed by Barb’s Creative Cove (where the current Federal building sits in downtown Anchorage). She was an incredibly hard worker and built a loyal client base throughout the years. Barbara was not only a successful beautician, but a dedicated and loving mother to her four children: Dawn, Jane, Kim, and Michael.
Barbara is survived by all four of her children; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Additionally, she was survived by three of her siblings: Mary Lou Coddington, Bobby Tirapelli, and Sally Herman. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a younger brother, Joe Tirapelli. Over and above, she was loved by many people and will be forever remembered as a beautiful, kind, and hardworking woman.
Arrangements are in care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.