BARBARA JEAN (BELL) MONROE
April 29, 1933 – January 26, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Barbara Jean (Bell) Monroe, 88, of East Wenatchee, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Barbara Jean was born on April 29, 1933, in Wenatchee, WA, to parents, Helen (Rohlman) and Jesse Bell. She had no siblings and the small family lived in the Palisades on a small 17-acre apple orchard from 1933 to 1948.
She enjoyed the companionship of neighboring friends her age, and her many pets and farm animals. As many little girls did back then, she developed a big imagination and would make believe she was a princess, a queen, or a movie star. Barbara loved going to the Apple Blossom Festival parades growing up and proudly proclaimed, “We never missed a one!”
Later, those wonderful childhood memories would magically become serendipitous when the Wenatchee High School student body chose her to be one of its top ten contenders for Royalty in the upcoming Apple Blossom Festival. On January 25, 1951, Barbara Jean Bell was selected as a Washington State Apple Blossom Princess along with Princess Odetta Hamilton and Queen Lily Jo Hammans.
In the summer of 1952, she met Laurie Monroe, a Wenatchee Chiefs pitcher in his mid 20s from Tracy, CA, and they were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wenatchee, WA, on January 9, 1954. Laurie and Barbara had two sons, Jeffery and Richard. Several days after Jeffery's birth, he contracted meningitis in the hospital. There were serious complications and through the help of his loving family and wonderful community, he has managed to overcome many developmental disabilities throughout his life.
The family spent most summers vacationing in California, visiting friends and relatives and always capped their trips off with a week at their favorite vacation spot, South Lake Tahoe. Barbara was an advocate for people with special needs throughout her life and became a driving force for change and acceptance. She worked with developmentally disabled people in the Wenatchee community as a 4-H leader and helped organize the Festival of Friendship for four years. She worked in retail for 15 years and was also employed at the Eastmont and Wenatchee, WA, school districts. She was the head secretary at Mission View Elementary School in Wenatchee for 21 years, where she enjoyed a wonderful career before retiring July 1, 1993.
Barbara enjoyed writing immensely, and after retirement, began pulling together photos and other memorabilia from her time as a Washington State Apple Blossom Princess. The lengthy process was a labor of love, and once everything was collected, she began writing Once Upon an Apple Blossom Time, dedicating it to her two dear friends Queen Lily Jo Hammans Trimble (1933-2012) and Princess Odetta Hamilton Moffett Hurlock (1933-1990). The booklet was published by Commercial Printing, Wenatchee, WA, in 2014.
In retirement, she traveled to many states and places of interest, but later became more content to stay at home, visit with family and friends and write. Much of her time was spent doing genealogical research on her fathers family. Barbara was a thoughtful, kind, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to so many people in the Wenatchee Valley and she will be very deeply missed.
Barbara Monroe is survived by her sons: Jeffery J. Monroe, Richard C. Monroe and his wife, Heidi of East Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Julia Monroe of Bellingham, WA, Jacqueline Monroe of San Diego, CA, and Robert Monroe of Ithaca, NY; step-grandchildren: Rachel (Ryan) Bullock of Kent, WA, Justin (Leah) Davis of Letzau, Germany, Trevor (Shelbey) Davis of Wenatchee, WA; great-grandchildren: Jayce and Ariah Davis, Brody Bullock, Lennon and Tatum Davis; and wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lauren “Laurie” Monroe; and parents, Helen (Rohlman) Bell and Jesse Bell.
A Rosary will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave, East Wenatchee. A Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 NE Eighth Street, East Wenatchee, WA. Concluding services and Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA
A LIFE WELL LIVED
A life well lived is a precious gift,
of hope and strength and grace,
from someone who has made our world
a brighter, better place.
Its filled with moments,
sweet and sad with smiles and sometimes tears,
with friendships formed and good times shared,
and laughter through the years.
A life well lived is a legacy,
of joy and pride and pleasure,
a living, lasting memory
our grateful hearts will treasure.