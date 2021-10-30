Barbara Jean Champion, 96, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 22, 2021. She was residing in Moses Lake, WA. She was born on January 26, 1925, in Sunnyside, WA, to Charles and Mae DeFoe. Her family relocated to Naches, WA, where she graduated from high school. She continued her education at Whitworth College, in Spokane, WA, followed by completing her degree at Washington State College, in Pullman WA.
Barbara moved to Omak, WA, to pursue her education degree, teaching Home Economics. It was there she met Eugene Wright Champion. They were married on July 26, 1952. In 1960, Barbara gave birth to their daughter, Natalie, and the following year to their son, Gene. Barbara stopped teaching to spend time at home. Years later, she began substitute teaching, followed by a clerical job for the Department of Health and Social Services. She met many people she was very fond of at this job. She enjoyed the card games that took place during their lunch hour. Barbara and Wright shared their love for music. It was common to see members of the community at their home practicing instruments. This group evolved into a branch of the Wenatchee Valley Orchestra. Barbara and Wright were also members of several bridge clubs, which included their very dear friends. Barbara was a talented seamstress. Many of her quilts and sewing creations were shared with family and friends. After the passing of Wright, Barbara relocated to Moses Lake, to be close to her son, Gene, and his family.
Barbara is survived by her sister, Betty Todd of Poulsbo, WA; daughter, Natalie (Mike) Cain of Sandpoint, ID; son, Gene (Barb) Champion of Moses Lake, WA; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.
A Celebration of her Life is planned in the spring.
