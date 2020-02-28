Barbara Jean Cue
Wenatchee, WA
Barbara Jean Cue passed February 17, 2020, from an unexpected heart attack, by herself at home.
Barbara was born January 20, 1954, in Milwaukee, WI. Her family later relocated to the Wenatchee area, where she met and married her husband, Gary Cue. They lived a large part of their long marriage in Alaska, fishing and enjoying a simple life. After fishing for years, and numerous unsuccessful back operations for both Barbara and Gary, they decided to leave fishing and moved back to Wenatchee.
Barbara became a widow in September of 2007, and from then on, led a life that was in tune to the beat of her own drum, doing exactly what she wanted. Barbara was a free soul! Most people will remember her by her bright blue eyes, a fully loaded bike, a love for ice cream, and a willingness to share the little she had with anyone.
Barbara will be loved and missed by her daughters: Nicole Martin and Cassidy Cue; and her older brothers: Ron Potter and Rick Potter.