Barbara Jean Hatzenbihler, passed away March 23, 2022, at the age of 89. She was born on May 10, 1932, to Barbara and Frank VanderPas in Sandpoint, ID. She married John Hatzenbihler in Great Falls, MT. Besides being a restaurant manager and orchardist, Barbara raised five children while she and John worked on the family farm until 1992. Barbara enjoyed fishing, crocheting, and was a bowler for 69 years. She also worked and was a member of Wenatchee Eagles #204 and the Lake Chelan Yacht Club. John and Barbara joined the Yacht Club in the early 1970's. One of their biggest passions was fishing on Lake Chelan. After they had raised their children, Barbara and John began taking trips to winter in Arizona. They loved being snowbirds.
Barbara was preceded in death by Eleanor Becktold, Bob VanderPas and Bill VanderPas. She is survived by all five of her children: Steven and Ruby Hatzenbihler, John and Nancy Hatzenbihler, Suzette Coleman, Frank and Terri Hatzenbihler, and Michael Hatzenbihler; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all.
A Committal Service will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Hatzenbihler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.