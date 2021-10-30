Barbara Jean Parkhill, 83, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in Wenatchee WA. Barbara was born January 21, 1938, to Salvatore and Josephine Secolo in Walla Walla, WA. After graduating from St. Patrick's High School, Barbara went on to earn her nursing degree. Barbara met and married Buzz Parkhill in Coeur D’ Alene, ID. Barbara worked as a registered nurse at Parkside and Highline Assisted Living in the Wenatchee Valley, until retiring. Even after retiring, she volunteered her time at Riverwest Assisted Living. Barbara loved playing golf and especially spending time with friends and family.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, F.M. “Buzz” Parkhill. She is survived by sons: Shaun (Vicki) Parkhill and Michael (Tina) Parkhill; grandchildren: Brittany, Natasha, Logan, and Buzz Parkhill, Ian Sagdal, and Elijah Smiley; great-grandchildren: Amari, Makyli, and Nataly Parkhill.
A joint Memorial Service will be held for F.M. “Buzz” and Barbara Jean Parkhill on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
