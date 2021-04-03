Barbara Jean Repass
Wenatchee, WA
Barbara Jean (McCulley) Repass, mother, grandmother, sister, wife, and friend; beloved by many, left this world on March 19, 2021, to find peace in heaven, alongside her parents and sister, Sherry. Barbara was born to LeRoy (Mac) and Dorothy (Graves) McCulley in Omak, WA, on March 28, 1947, and was the second of five girls in a very large and loving family. She was raised to love Jesus and she consistently had a devoted relationship to her religion. She was a proud mother to her three daughters and grandmother to seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Barbara married Daryl Tomlinson, in 1963, and then gave birth to their three beautiful daughters: Teresa, Cindy, and Danell "Deedee". As a mother, she dedicated her life to raising her three girls and providing for them any way she could. She later re-married John Repass, in 1975, who she was in partnership with, until he passed.
Barbara’s gift was helping others and showing unconditional kindness to everyone she encountered. She did this through sharing her passion and expertise in cooking and baking of all kinds. From the homemade banana bread she always had on hand in case one of her grandchildren dropped by, to the countless people she made smile in her years of working as a dietary manager at several retirement homes around the valley; the food she made for others was always full of one special ingredient, her love. Some of her grandchildren recall their first memories are of her teaching them to make her homemade chocolate chip cookies from scratch.
Barbara is survived by her three daughters: Teresa Flynn and Darren Steele, Cindy and Dean Prather, and Danell Kay Reiman and Corey Mikkelsen; sisters: Victoria Rose and Larry Rose, Debra Truitt, and Pamela Royce; and her seven grandchildren: Jake and Alyssa Flynn, Mitchell and Eli Reiman, Heather Flynn, Carley and Brandon Burrell, Blake Reiman, Isaak Flynn, Allison Flynn; and two great-grandchildren: Hadley and River Burrell. She also is leaving behind many close nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will be having a small Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m., on April 17, 2021, at Chapel of the Valley.
Those that knew Barbara best would tell you that she was a selfless person and that her faith for the lord was unwavering. Even in the last months of her life on this earth, she spent her days thinking of others; checking in with and praying for her grandchildren across the U.S., baking home cooked meals for family and friends, and telling anyone who would listen how proud she was of her family. She was a beautiful soul and she will be deeply missed, but not forgotten. Her memory will serve as an important reminder to all of those that knew her of what human kindness and unconditional love looks like and how it shouldn’t be taken for granted.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.