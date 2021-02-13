Barbara Jean Schlarb Scholz
Wenatchee, WA
Barbara Jean Schlarb Scholz was born to Henry Joseph Schlarb and Jeanette Margaret Cooke Schlarb on August 5, 1934, in Pasadena, CA. Barb grew up in southern California and studied art in college. She was an avid reader, loved to paint, draw, and carve wood.
Barb eloped with Donald Otto Scholz to Las Vegas, NV, and they married in the Little White Chapel, on December 29, 1961. They moved to Washington, in 1972, and owned a small business for many years. She was a homemaker, school volunteer, and Blue Bird troop mother. She baked cookies on many afternoons and timed them perfectly to be ready when her daughters arrived home from school. Barb could make any house into a home.
Barb and Don retired in Wenatchee, WA, to be near family. She loved nature, spending time with her grandchildren, listening to classical music, and visiting with friends. Barbara was a truly kind, gracious, and loving person. She had a generous spirit and a ready sense of humor. She will be missed.
Barbara passed on February 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 2008. She is survived by daughters: Kelley Ann Scholz of Seattle, WA, and Stacey Scholz Ruud of Wenatchee, WA; sons-in-law: Tony Hanson and Ken Ruud; and her three grandchildren: Carson Oliver, Christian Otto, and Saige Isabella Ruud of Wenatchee, WA.
