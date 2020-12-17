Barbara Jo Jackson
Wenatchee, WA
(formerly of Manson, WA)
Barbara Jo Jackson, 53, was born on July 27, 1967, in Seattle, WA, and passed away on December 9, 2020, at Blossom Valley in Wenatchee, WA, where she had lived since 2018. Barbara attended schools in Manson, WA, and Seattle, WA, where she graduated from Foster High School. After doing low paying jobs, she spent one summer on a fishing boat in Alaska, which she hated. She decided to further her education at Highline Community College, in Midway, WA, where she received her AA. She worked at Catholic Printing for several years, before working for a temp service, until going to work for the Seattle Police Department for 11 years as a Data Tech. She loved her job at the police department. Barbara had returned to school and attended Bryman in Burien, WA, before being hired at the Seattle Police Department.
Barbara developed a love for playing darts and had joined a club, where she excelled at it, winning the U.S. Championship in Las Vegas, NV. She also won several trophies in Reno, NV, and Seattle.
Barbara is survived by her mother, Beverly Jackson; sisters: Caroline (Ace) Walker of Stephenville, TX and Sandra Zick, her children: Devin Zick, Chandler Zick all of Manson, WA; uncle, Alan (Deanie) Chandler of East Wenatchee, WA; cousins: Laurie (Doug) Huber, and Marcie and Kristie Pasten, all from Yakima, WA, Greg (Becky) Savage of Missouri, Theresa Harney of Kansas, Robi (Kelley) Chandler and Scott (Kelley) Chandler, all of East Wenatchee, WA, Carol Taylor (Keith), and Christy Cabera and family; nephew, Carl Welch and family of Stephenville, TX. Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Gene; uncles: Dewey Chandler of Yakima, WA, Lynn Chandler of Entiat, WA, Hansel (Mary) Jackson of Azle, TX, George Jackson of Millsap, TX; aunt, Virginia Savage of Independence, MO; nephew, Mac Welch of Stephenville, TX, and Eric Savage of Kansas City, MO.
Our family would like to thank Mary Ann Madison, for being Barbara's close friend, while at Blossom Valley. We would also like to thank Blossom Valley staff, for watching out for Barb and her cat, Boots.
Funeral Services will be held on December 18, 2020, at Precht Rose Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Arrangements are being assisted by Precht Rose Funeral Chapel, Chelan, WA.