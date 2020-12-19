Barbara Jo Wagy Hansen
Portland, OR
(formerly of Leavenworth, WA)
Barbara Jo Wagy Hansen, 75 years old, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Forest Grove, OR. She was born on Wednesday, August 1, 1945, in Wenatchee, WA, to Loyd Robert and Pauline Peverly Wagy. Barbara spent her childhood in Leavenworth, WA, with two sisters and a brother. She graduated from Leavenworth High School, in 1963, as the valedictorian of her graduating class. Barbara attended Central Washington State College (Central Washington University) for two years. In October of 1965, she married Billy D. Hansen, in Leavenworth. While married, Barbara lived in Texas, Leavenworth, and East Wenatchee, WA. She was divorced in 1974, and remained single throughout the rest of her life. An Alaskan adventure called, so Barbara and her children moved to Sitka, AK, twice; living there from 1981-1983 and 1985-1988. While living in various communities in Eastern Washington, Barbara was always employed in insurance, business, and accounting offices.
Moving to Ellensburg in the mid 1990's, Barbara attended and received her Bachelor's of Science degree in Business Accounting from Central Washington University, in the spring of 1997. After graduation, Barbara was employed with the Yakima Valley Hops Company, in Sunnyside, WA. Eventually, Barbara moved to the Portland, OR, area to be close to her daughter, Kim, and grandson, Max.
She was an avid reader throughout her life and had an affinity for mysteries and history novels. She loved sharing with others about good books she had read in hopes that they might also enjoy them. Barbara was a talented embroiderer who left behind many pieces of work for her friends and family to enjoy as part of her artistic legacy. During her retirement years, Barbara found a new passion for working on genealogy and completed the family histories for several family members and friends.
Barbara is survived by daughter, Kimberly "Kim" (Jeff) LeRiche, and grandson, Max Paschal, all of Cornelius, OR; son, Ryan Loyd Hansen of Wenatchee, WA; sisters: Karen (Jerry) Harrison of Leavenworth, WA, and Mary (Joe) Apffel of Twisp, WA; brother, Milton Wagy of Seattle, WA; three nieces; and three nephews.
It is with great sadness the Barbara Wagy Hansen's family will deeply miss her determination, strong willpower, fight, and sharp wit.