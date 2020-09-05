Barbara Joan George
August 16, 1935 - September 1, 2020
Omak, WA
Barbara is a breast cancer survivor, hip replacement and multiple fracture fall survivor, and the last three years suffered with Alzheimer's, which she could not survive. She was a fighter and never let that interfere with her family responsibilities.
Barbara graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1953. She was a varsity tennis player. Before state tennis tournaments were created, the Spokane Regional was the biggest tournament. She won the mixed doubles match with her partner, Gary Clifford.
She married Wendell George on November 26, 1954, after they dated for three years. Wendell graduated from WSC in February of 1957, and went to work for Boeing in Seattle WA. Barbara attended Wenatchee Valley College and then transferred to WSC. She dropped out and helped Wendell finish his humanities correspondence courses. She did the homework and he took the tests.
She had never been without a pet cat. Wendell found a lost kitten for her. She called it Abby and the cat travelled with them for the next 15 years. She collected many cat figurines over the years to display on her shelves. She also collected live cats. Her present two cats just showed up as kittens one day. TomTom is a big yellow cat who slept with his head on her and Scaredee Cat is a small gray who slept on her legs. They and the family dog, Tony, miss her very much.
Barbara and Wendell lived in Wenatchee, WA, Seattle, WA, Huntsville AL, and Gaithersburg, MD, as Wendell was transferred to different assignments. She discovered the Space Age in Huntsville, when she cornered all her kids in the doorway, as she was taught in Seattle for earthquakes. The loud sound and shaking was due to the Saturn V missile engine tests at Marshal Space Flight Center ten miles away.
They finally moved to the Colville Indian Reservation, in 1973, when Wendell took a job with his tribe. They first lived in Coulee Dam, where sons: Mike, Rick, Kerry, and Matt graduated from Lake Roosevelt High School. They moved to Kartar Valley, in 1980, to operate a cattle ranch. The built a log house and enjoyed country living.
Barbara worked at the Okanogan Forest Service and drove the 20 miles to work and back on unimproved roads. She enjoyed the work, but retired, when the government offered a buyout plan.
Daughter, Kathy, and youngest son, Rob, graduated from Okanogan High School. She spent a lot of time and effort helping them with their after school activities. Rob won the state tennis doubles tournament with his partner, Cory Green. It must be in the DNA.
When the loan rates exceeded 20%, during President Carters' term, they were forced out of the cattle business. They eventually moved to Omak to take care of their three grandchildren: Moses, Andy, and Amy. Barbara was always the caretaker and kept the family together.
Her parents, Frank and Katherine Seaberg; sister, Penny; and brother, Bill preceded her in death. Her sister, Linda, who lives in California is the last surviving member of her family. Barbara is survived by her husband, Wendell; four sons: Rick (Olivia), Kerry (Colleen), Matt (Jan) and Rob (Becky); and her only daughter, Kathy (Sam). The oldest son, Mike passed away in 2012. She had six grandchildren: Erin Behrens (Dennis), great-grandson, Braden Ray, Brandon, Christyna, Moses, Andy, and Amy. She considered April Combes (Sebastian), her grandchild, too. That adds another great-grandson (Kannon) to the mix.
A Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Precht Harrison Chapel, 2547 Elmway St., Okanogan, WA, and burial will be at Kartar Valley afterwards.