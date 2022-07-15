Barbara Joan (Harding) Scarborough
December 4, 1934 – July 6, 2022
Spokane Valley, WA
(formerly of Okanogan, WA)
Barbara Joan (Harding) Scarborough, 87, of Spokane Valley, WA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 6, 2022. She was born December 4, 1934, to Orlo and Fern Harding in Walla Walla, WA. She graduated from John R. Rogers High School and had various jobs, until she married Earnest Scarborough on December 11, 1955, in Spokane, WA. They honeymooned in Savannah, GA, where she met her in-laws for the first time. After Earnest graduated with a teaching degree, they moved to Okanogan, WA, and raised a family.
Barbara was an active member of the Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in Omak, WA, and First Baptist Church of Okanogan. Music was her God-given gift. She used her beautiful soprano voice to sing in church, community chorus and Sweet Adeline's groups.
In addition to being a wife, mother and grandmother, Barbara was a Teacher's Aide for Okanogan School District for many years, and was Director of the Photography Department of the Okanogan County Fair. She and Earnest were Co-Grand Marshall of the 1994 Okanogan Days.
Widowed in 2011, she sold the family home to move back to Spokane where she grew up, and where family still lived.
Barbara enjoyed yard sales, sewing, and crafting for Christmas Bazaars, and traveling to visit her many grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
In 2018, Barbara moved into Holman Gardens Retirement Community in the Spokane Valley, and enjoyed many activities and time with her family.
Barbara is survived by two daughters: Tzena Scarborough and Paula Scarborough both of Spokane, WA; two sons: Mark Scarborough of Pullman, WA, and Karl (Candace) Scarborough of Toledo, WA. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren (and one on the way); and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest, of 55 years; parents, Orlo and Fern Harding; step-mother, Blanche Harding; sister, Norma Harvey; and three brothers: Max, Homer, and Kenneth Harding.
Viewing will be at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home, 5100 W Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA, on July 19, 2022, 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.
A Memorial Service will be held at Holman Gardens Retirement Community, 12912 E 12th Ave., Spokane Valley, WA, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.
Graveside Services will be held Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Okanogan City Cemetery. Friends are invited to the First Baptist Church of Okanogan, 327 Rose St., Okanogan, WA, for a time of remembrance.
Memorials may be sent to: Samaritans Purse, Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607. Ball & Dodd Funeral Home, Spokane, WA, in charge of services.