Barbara L. (Edwards) Knight
November 26, 1928 – August 7, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Barbara L. Knight, age 92, passed away on August 7, 2021. On November 26, 1928, Barbara and twin sister, Bonnie, were born to Gail and Lee Edwards in Wenatchee, WA. She graduated from Wenatchee High School, Class of “47”, and attended two years at Wenatchee Junior College. For years to come, she would get together with her former classmates.
One of her jobs in Wenatchee was working at the phone company. She moved to Seattle, WA, in 1950, and worked as a dental assistant, a secretary, and a bank teller. One night, she attended a dance in Seattle, and met her soon-to-be husband, Victor Knight, who was just out of the U.S. Navy and now entering the Seattle Fire Department. They married in her hometown of Wenatchee, WA, on June 12, 1954, but made their home in North Seattle. They had their first baby, Timothy, on July 3, 1955, and their second baby, Karen, on September 17, 1957.
As a family, they were always on the go, taking road trips, camping, snow-skiing, water-skiing, sports events, going to the beach, and visiting friends and family. They enjoyed Firemen picnics, Firemen Balls, and charitable events. We considered the Firefighters and their families, as a part of our family.
Being a lady of faith, she was always involved with the Church, and of course, raised us kids in the Church as well. She was constantly giving her time, talents, and donations to different charities. She kept us kids involved with Girl Scouts, art classes, sewing, and organ/piano lessons for Karen, and Boy Scouts, and several sports activities for Tim. Somehow, she managed all of this and also held part-time jobs, such as working in the kitchen at Lakeside Academy. She was pretty much a single mom four - five days a week, because her husband being a Seattle Firefighter, would bunk at the firehouse.
Barb and Vic eventually retired and began traveling the world, and liked to “winter” in Arizona for about 18 years. They moved several times and finally settled in Barbara’s hometown of Wenatchee, WA, where they could be close to friends she grew up with, and her twin sister and her kids: Bonnie Johnson and her husband, Clayton, both who have passed away now. Her best friend and husband, Victor, passed away in April of 2019.
Barbara leaves behind her son, Tim Knight (wife, Joy) and (daughter, Annie); and daughter, Karen Schuh (husband, Jerry), all of who reside in East Wenatchee, WA.
A special Thank-you to everyone at Fieldstone Memory Care, your kindness and caring did not go unnoticed. You recognized what a sweet and gentle lady you were caring for, listened to her stories, and even made her giggle at times. Because of your kindness and caring, you not only helped her, but you helped all of her loved ones as well, and we truly do thank you for that. We are also so grateful for all the special care givers with Hospice. We appreciate the wonderful care you gave to her throughout, in an extra difficult time with the ongoing pandemic as well.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, to remember a very special lady, our beloved Mother.