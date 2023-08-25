Barbara Larsen, age 93, of Wilson Creek WA went home to be with the Lord on August 21, 2023. Barbara was born in Nebraska on April 29, 1930. At age 7, her family moved to Emmett Idaho. They later moved to the Milton-Freewater, Oregon area. She called this home until she graduated from high school in 1948. Barbara went to business school for bookkeeping and worked for car dealerships in Walla Walla and Spokane, WA. While working for Riegel Bros Dodge, she met her future husband, Mick Larsen. They were married on September 6, 1953 and celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2003 with a large gathering of family and friends. Barbara actively participated in church and community events including 4-H, Grange, and home Bible studies.
Family was always important to Barbara. She is survived by her children, Paul Larsen of Wilson Creek, Keith Larsen (Suzanne) of Spangle, Brian Larsen (Elaine) of Redding, California, and Darla Geno (Mark) of Spokane, and grandchildren, Rebecca, Janelle, Julie, Ryan, Adrianne, Celeste, Christian, Joey, and Emma. As well as numerous nieces and nephews and niece, Bobbie Mandell will fondly remember her for numerous summers spent with the family.
A private graveside service will be held at Wilson Creek Cemetery, followed by a Memorial service at 2 PM on Saturday, August 26, 2023 open to family and friends at Grace Baptist Church in Wilson Creek.
The family wishes to especially think Wendy Nichols and the Care Team at Cheney Care Center.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice. Cheney Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at cheneyfuneral.com