Barbara Leigh Reynaud
Methow Valley, WA
Barbara Leigh Reynaud was born in Wenatchee, WA, on May 6, 1923, to Kathleen Scott Fish and Orton Leo Fish. Barbara passed away on September 2, 2019, having lived a full and complete life.
Barbara grew up in the Methow Valley and graduated from Pateros High School in 1941. She then attended Washington State College, and graduated in 1946.
She met the love of her life, David H. Reynaud, on a Pateros school bus in ninth grade, and they were married on August 3, 1946, after she had graduated from college, and he had returned from WWII. They remained married for 66 years, until his death in 2013. The longevity of their marriage was a testament to their commitment to each other.
When Dave became the first park ranger at Lake Sammamish State Park, Barbara became the domestic engineer, and they raised four children together: Gordon, David, Chere, and Neal. She was known for her quality cooking skills, and was an outstanding, yet humble, baker of fine pies. In our family, her pies are the standard to which all other 'outsider' pies are judged. Barbara was committed to her community, serving as a leader in the PTA, Cub Scouts, Bluebirds, and teaching Sunday School at the Community Baptist Church.
Barbara returned to the work force in 1965, working for 23 years as a social worker for the State of Washington, until her retirement in 1988. During this time, she was an active volunteer for Planned Parenthood.
After retirement, Dave and Barbara relocated to the Methow Valley to live out their dream of living by the river in the log house Dave had built. They savored the daily experience of waking up to the sights and sounds of the Methow River as it rolled by. Their home was a central meeting place for family holidays and celebrations. Their children and grandchildren enjoyed visiting; riding horses, floating the river, hiking, and indulging in Barbara's baking. Although they lived primarily in western Washington as they raised their children, one always had the sense that the Methow Valley was home.
Barbara enjoyed a rich family life and cared deeply for others. She is survived by her four children: Gordon (Adrian) Reynaud, David (Rosie) Reynaud, Chere Sweet, and Neal Reynaud; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
There will be a family gathering only, at her request.