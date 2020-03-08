Barbara M. Simpson Smith
Wenatchee, WA
Barbara M. Smith passed away peacefully and lovingly at home, on February 29, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born to Cashmere pioneers, O. Bermond and Gladys (Eaton) Simpson, on April 10, 1919. She grew up working at their family grocery store and graduated from Cashmere High School in 1935, and from the University of Washington in 1939 with a degree in Bacteriology. She married Vonnie C. Smith at Fort Casey, WA, in 1942, and they had three children: George Michael, Alan Chris, and Marilee Lois.
She thoroughly enjoyed 45 years of work as a medical technologist in clinical and hospital laboratories in several states, especially her last 30 years as the chief technologist at Wenatchee Valley Clinic, from which she retired in 1984.
She was a lifelong active member of the Cashmere United Methodist Church and in community life. She enjoyed helping where needed. She was privileged to serve on the Cashmere School Board from 1974 to 1990, and volunteered at the Good Grief Center and Wellness Place. In later years, she developed strong friendships among her bridge, pinochle, and cribbage groups and attended most weekly lunches with her lab and clinic friends.
Barbara was a friend and role model to many in her 100 years of active, happy life. She was always fully engaged in her children’s lives and events. She enjoyed travel and a daily crossword puzzle, and was a voracious reader of books of all genres. She remained inclusive and curious about other cultures. A trip to India in 1981 to volunteer in a small hospital, was a highlight for her. Hers was a warm, welcoming, and cluttered home filled with lively discussion and acceptance, even after long gaps between visits. Many describe her as the most non-judgemental, fair, and ethical person they knew.
Barbara took delight in her family and is survived by daughter, Marilee Smith-Lorenson (Gary Lorenson) and their children, Erica Wilson (Drew) and Jason Lorenson (Andralea), all of Wenatchee, WA; son, Dr. Alan C. Smith (Colleen) of Wenatchee, WA, and their children, Brendan Smith (Liz) of Ritzville, WA, Andrea Allen (Heath) of Seattle, WA, M. Caitrin Smith (Nick Jackson) of Wenatchee, WA, Emma Rose (Shawn) of South Bend, WA, and A. Connor Smith (Natalie) of Bellingham, WA; son, G. Michael Van Ty Smith (Eliane) of Potomac, MD, and their, daughter Stephanie Soley Gall of Walnut Creek, CA; as well as 13 great-grandchildren, ages two to sixteen. She is also survived by her sister, Beverly Thompson of Monee, IL ; and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her twin brothers, Arthur and Orwan Simpson, preceded her in death.
She and her family appreciated the skilled and caring medical attention from “The Clinic”, especially, Dr. Mary Timaris, and her team, that helped her maintain happy independence until her death.
A Memorial Service to Celebrate her Life and Legacy will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Cashmere United Methodist Church, 213 S. Division St., Cashmere, WA. A private graveside service will be held. Memorials may be made to the Cashmere United Methodist Church. All are encouraged to view her website at HeritageMemorialChapel.com and leave a memory. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.