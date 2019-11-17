Barbara Mae Wilson
Wenatchee, WA
Barbara Mae Wilson was born on December 9,1928, in Ann Arbor, MI, to Harry H. White and Gertrude Miller. Barbara passed on to “the great chair-lift in the sky” on November 5, 2019, in Wenatchee, WA, listening to Frank Sinatra, with her family and friends at her side. She graduated from the University of Michigan in 1948, and moved to Washington state to teach school in Coulee City and Columbia Grade School in Wenatchee. Her love of life, the beautiful Northwest, the arts, and service to her community was reflected in her enthusiasm for all kinds of activities including: The Literacy Council, Art on the Avenue, WVC Foundation, My Girlfriend’s Closet, The Nurses for Tomorrow, The Follies, The Fagowi Ski Club, and a member of the Wenatchee Dance Club back in the day.
Her husband, Charlie “Potatoes” Wilson predeceased her in 2011. Grandma “Boo” is survived by her children: Wendy (Scott) Wilson, Gail (Joe) Wenaweser, Bradley Scott, and step-son, Stuart Wilson. Grandchildren include: Taylor Wilson (Stacey Luke), Konnor Wilson (Cindi Tran), Craig (Bethany) Wenaweser, Amy (Scott) Hooey; two great-grandchildren: Callum and Alexander Hooey; sister-in-law, Margaret White; nieces: Julia Willsie and Janet Darling; and nephew, Jeff White.
In honor of Barb's love for her community, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to: Wenatchee Valley College Foundation, Central Washington Confluence Hospital, or Art on the Avenue Foundation.
A Celebration of Life will be held in March of 2020.